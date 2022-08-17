Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 17 August 2022 - Chad

(excerpt)

Chad

Turning to Chad, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that torrential rains have killed 22 people and destroyed more than 2,000 hectares of farmland since June. More than 110,000 people throughout the country are impacted, according to authorities. This number is expected to rise. The city of N'Djamena has the largest number of flood-affected people, with more than 41,000. We, along with our partners, are supporting the Government in providing emergency assistance of food, shelter, malaria management and other critical help. Our humanitarian colleagues note that the humanitarian needs prior to floods were only funded at 34 per cent as of mid-August — $171 million received out of $510 million needed. A comprehensive response plan has been launched today, with support from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) — and we’re calling on donors for their support.