CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 21 November 2019

Heavy rainfall since October has continued to cause flooding across several Chadian provinces. It has reportedly affected over 211,000 people including 80,600 alone in Mayo-Kebbi Est province along the Logone River, which borders Cameroon. It is unclear how people may be affected, and how many may have been displaced. Nonetheless flooding has reportedly caused extensive damage to homes, bridges, and roads and has led to loss of life, although the number of deaths has yet to be reported. Mayo-Kebbi Est has been recently affected by high rates of cholera spread from neighboring Cameroon. Damage to water infrastructure by flooding may further drive the spread of disease if sanitation measures are not put into place. Food, water, shelter, sanitation and household items have been cited as priorities, although local authorities and humanitarian organizations’ needs assessments are ongoing.

Since 7 November, over 40,000 people in the town of Rann, Kala/Balge Local Government Area in Borno State are cut off from humanitarian assistance following severe flooding. Most of the affected population are people internally displaced by the Boko Haram conflict. An estimated 4,000 hectares of farmlands were damaged by the floods further worsening the food insecurity of displaced communities in Rann because they depend on the crops as a main source of food. Humanitarian access to Rann has been severely limited in 2019 already before the flooding due to insecurity and poor road conditions. Rann has seen several violent attacks of Boko Haram in 2018 and 2019 that killed civilians and aid workers. Since an attack in January 2019, the humanitarian hub in Rann has not been operational. Humanitarian actors are mobilizing resources to reach Rann by UN Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) until the town can be accessed by boat. In Borno's neighbouring Adamawa state, about 19,000 people have been displaced across seven Local Government since 27 October following the flooding of Niger and Benue rivers.

Pakistan is experiencing its worst locust infestation since the 1990s. According to initial estimates by the Chamber of Agriculture, as much as 40 percent of crops in the country have been destroyed. This includes food crops such as wheat and vegetables and commodity crops such as cotton. The extended monsoon season has provided conditions that have allowed the locusts to continue breeding and surviving for longer in the Indo-Pakistan border region. Food insecurity is already high in the country, with over 3 million people in IPC Phases 3 and 4, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Damage to crops at this magnitude is not only a threat to food security in the affected communities, but also poses a challenge for livelihoods as many rural farmers use the money from selling crops to pay off debt and survive financially during the off season.

