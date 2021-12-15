CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 15 December 2021

Chad

More than 30,000 refugees have arrived in Chad since 5 December, having fled intercommunal violence in Far North region, Cameroon. Refugees are staying in makeshift camps in Ndjamena (around 80% of whom are women and children) and along Chad's bank of the Logone River, with most sleeping in the open air. They likely need food, healthcare, NFIs, and shelter. The clashes reportedly were sparked by a dispute between fishermen and pastoralists over access to a water point in Logone Birni district (Cameroon) then spread to several villages and Kousseri town. At least 22 people were killed and 30 injured; 20 villages were burnt, and the Kousseri cattle market destroyed. The reduction in the surface area of ​​Lake Chad, which has shrunk by more than 90% since the 1960s, has caused increasing tensions between farmers, pastoralists, and fishermen. In August, intercommunal clashes in Logone Birni resulted in the displacement of 24,000 people including 11,000 fleeing into Chad.

Nigeria

The Borno state government continues to facilitate return of IDPs to their places of origin, with the intention to close all 59 formal IDP camps in Maiduguri by 31 December 2021 and encourage self reliance. At least 91,000 people from IDP camps in Maiduguri, including Bakassi, NYSC, Mocgolis, and Farm Center camps, have returned to their places of origin through the government return programme. Food and cash is provided by the government in the resettlement package, and on 6 December, the Borno state government banned aid distribution to returnees by all aid groups. However, returnees to some areas, such as Auno and Marte LGAs, face acute food and water shortages, and limited access to livelihood opportunities and critical services. Returnees expected to arrive in Monguno and Gwoza LGAs will also face inadequate shelter and limited access to critical services.

Pakistan

About 1.5 million people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are facing Crisis (1.186 million) or Emergency (286,000) levels of food insecurity between October 2021 and April 2022. South Waziristan is one of the worst affected districts, with at least half of the population projected in Crisis or Emergency, up from an estimated 25% in Crisis and Emergency in the last comparable assessment (for Jan-May of 2020). About one-third of the rural areas in KP are projected to be food insecure as agriculture, the main livelihood source, has been significantly affected by below normal rainfall. Farmers have suffered a reduction in crop and livestock production, increasing their dependency on markets. High food and fuel inflation will likely push the cost of basic goods even higher, making them less affordable and accessible. KP is among the most food insecure areas of Pakistan because of violence and displacement; poor water access, transportation and road infrastructure; its remote location, and the negative impacts of COVID-19 on livelihoods and income.

