CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 14 July 2021

Chad

On 26 June, heavy rains in Tandjilé prefecture (southern Chad) caused the death of five people and injured 231. More than 4,400 houses were destroyed, and over 30 schools and other public infrastructure were severely damaged or destroyed. At least 560 animals went missing. Bologo and Dafra subprefectures (western Tandjilé) are the most affected areas. Around 20,000 people are in need of shelter, food, and health assistance. The affected areas have been inaccessible for some time, but some humanitarian organisations were recently able to deploy teams and run an impact assessment. The situation could deteriorate as a result of more heavy rain forecast in southern Chad, including over the already affected areas.

Indonesia

Close to 48,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on 13 July in Indonesia – almost double the cases recorded on 1 July. Indonesia is experiencing the highest COVID-19 surge in Southeast Asia, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant. Active cases are potentially much higher than figures reported because testing has not been sufficient in the country, particularly outside the capital. Hospitals in densely populated cities, including Jakarta, are facing shortages of medicines, beds, and oxygen supplies, resulting in preventable deaths. COVID-19 infections among health staff are also affecting the medical response. Although around 48 million vaccine doses had been administered as at 5 July, Indonesia’s population is at around 237 million. Government-imposed containment measures are negatively impacting the economy because of the inadequate global production and distribution rate of vaccines for lower-income countries. Vulnerable families that live under and near the poverty line, whose livelihoods depend on income from small businesses, are most affected and need food and cash assistance.

Tunisia

On 8 July, Tunisia recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 9,800 infections and 130 deaths. As at 13 July, over 500,000 confirmed cases and about 16,500 deaths were reported. The Government described the health situation as ‘catastrophic’, with oxygen beds at 90% occupancy and intensive care unit beds at 95% occupancy. In some regions, hospitals are overwhelmed and risk facing a shortage of oxygen and medical staff. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Tunisia started in March 2021. As at 12 July, over 2,200,000 vaccine doses had been administered in a country with about 12 million people. Refugees and migrants – especially women – are among the most affected by loss of income because of COVID-19 restrictions. They are in need of cash, mental health support, and psychosocial support because of pandemic-associated movement restrictions affecting their livelihoods and ability to afford basic goods.

