CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 01 October 2020

Chad

Some 1.8 million people are affected by health emergencies in Chad. 1,171 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported as of 23 September, with a fatality rate of 7%, one of the highest in the world. Chad is also facing a chikungunya outbreak in Sila, Ouaddai, and Wadi Fira regions, where 30,220 cases and one related death were reported between 26 August and 24 September. There is a lack of free medication because the number of cases is higher than initial estimates. Humanitarian response to the measles epidemic, which reached 8,520 suspected cases in 2020 as of 13 September, has been hampered by COVID-19 mitigation measures. Around 571,000 malaria cases were confirmed between 1 January and 13 September. The actual number of malaria cases is expected to be higher than reported as some patients are unable to pay for tests and some areas are faced with test shortages.

India

Over one million people are displaced across India due to monsoon-related flooding, flash floods, and landslides affecting more than half of India’s districts. Assam state is the worst hit and currently in a third wave of flooding. As of 28 September, flooding in Assam has resulted in 146 deaths and displaced more than 82,000 people. 627 relief centers are open across the state, distributing food and NFIs. Over 267,000 hectares of crop area have been affected. This is likely to have severe consequences on food security. Countrywide COVID-19 containment measures have already affected people's livelihoods. The loss of earnings has particularly affected women and adolescent girls, who are in need of personal and menstrual hygiene items. Monsoon season typically lasts from June to September, and has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,500 people so far this year.

Syria

High inflation and currency depreciation have reduced purchasing power for Syria’s most vulnerable households. The price of a food basket in July 2020 was USD 69, a 251% increase compared with July 2019. Households are coping by utilising strategies such as cutting out fresh food and reducing meal portions. The inadequate dietary intake and household food insecurity only increase the risk of maternal and child malnutrition. Currently at least one in eight children in Syria is suffering from chronic malnutrition and one in every three pregnant women is anaemic or has other micronutrient deficiencies. The number of food insecure people increased from 7.9 million people to 9.3 million during the first semester of 2020.

