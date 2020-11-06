COVID-19 Concern Worldwide’s Response in Chad - Activity report II

Key figures

July August September

11 spots and 5 awarenessraising sketches broadcasted in Kanembou, Boudouma,

Dadjo, French & local Arabic.

22,000 listeners reached in the Lake and 28,000 in the Sila with awareness messages

3,350 posters printed and distributed

110,000 bars of soaps distributed to around 30,000 people

5,000 buckets of 20 liters

5,000 jerrycans of 20 liters

5,000 Sakane of 3 liters

10 boreholes rehabilitated to increase water access for 5,000 households

This is the third activity report of Concern Worldwide's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Chad, particularly in the provinces of Sila and Lac.

In recent weeks, and following the awareness campaigns on COVID-19 carried out by its team and its partners, Concern Worldwide has assessed the level of knowledge of local populations concerning the coronavirus and the means of reducing the transmission of the disease. This data will allow Concern to better adjust the communication messages relayed by our facilitators.

In the Lake Province, with the financial support of the European Union, Concern Worldwide has also strengthened the access to protective material to protect health workers against COVID-19, rehabilitated several boreholes in order to improve access to water, provided 5,000 vulnerable households with water, hygiene and sanitation kits and made the containment site of the Kaya department operational.