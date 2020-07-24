COVID-19 Concern Worldwide’s Response in Chad - Activity report II

This is the second progress report of Concern Worldwide's response to the COVID-19 crisis in Chad.

Concern has implemented a series of activities in close collaboration with the provincial health delegations in the Lac and Sila Provinces to prevent and limit the transmission of COVID-19 in these areas.

In recent weeks, support has been provided to health structures in terms of training and protective equipment. This should allow health workers to better protect themselves and limit the risk of transmission.

Awareness campaigns are also continuing in order to strengthen the dissemination of key messages and encourage populations to adopt protective measures.

Finally, actions related to Water and Sanitation, including the distribution of hand washing kits, have improved hygiene conditions for households at risk.

These actions are part of the « National contingency plan for the preparation and response to COVID-19 in Chad».

In the Lac and Sila Provinces, Concern Worldwide is actively participating in the coordinated response against COVID-19. We are working in collaboration with health crisis committees and local authorities. This coordination ensures good harmonization of approaches and adequate coverage of the different needs.