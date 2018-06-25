Consolidating humanitarian response, building community resilience and promoting local development: The New Way of Working in Chad

Rebuilding lives in a protracted crisis context

The protracted nature of the humanitarian crises in Chad and their deeply-rooted structural causes require a different and more effective way to tackle and address the long-standing and muti-dimensional needs of the most affected. Humanitarian response is increasingly being linked up to development action, to build resilience and facilitate early-recovery. In the Lac region, formerly displaced communities have started returning to their islands in the southern basin of the lake, while others are still displaced due to ongoing insecurity in the northern basin and border areas. Communities returning home need support to rebuild their lives while those who remain displaced need access to longer-term solutions.

Partnering with the government

The Government of Chad has shown willingness to embark key ministries in the implementation of the New Way of Working (NWOW). High-level humanitarian and development fora, chaired by the Government and the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Chad have been instored since 2017. A development plan for the Lac region is also being drafted, under the leadership of regional authorities. It will simultaneously address humanitarian action, development and peace consolidation. Its offi cial launch took place on 6 April 2018 in the Lac region.

Joining up humanitarian and development action and strengthening linkages to peacebuilding

In June 2017, the Government, humanitarian and development actors as well as donors defi ned six collective outcomes to be achieved by 2019, captured in a three-year strategic framework and plan (2017-2019). The collective outcomes link the Humanitarian Response Plan with the UNDAF and the National Development Plan of Chad. This multiyear planning effort, alongside the defi nition of joint priorities for crisis areas - including the Lac region - aim to contribute to reaching the SDGs in Chad. Guidance has been provided to partners in designing complementary humanitarian and development interventions and major donors in Chad have started implementing joined-up approaches in their development programming. As of 2017, Chad has also become eligible for the peacebuilding fund and this pillar is being reinforced in the NWOW in Chad. Operationalizing the NWOW through concrete actions is essential to promoting this integrated approach.

Engaging donors and partners

Despite all the progress made and windows of opportunities, humanitarian response as well as development remain under-funded in Chad. It is essential that donors support these efforts with multi-year fi nancing commitments, and development investments in convergence areas. The government, but also multilateral banks, the private sector and development actors all have a key role to play. If a response to current humanitarian needs is not forthcoming, the situation will further deteriorate, delaying the prospect of reaching development goals. Lack of investment in resolving humanitarian issues hampers development in Chad.