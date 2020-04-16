Chad
Conflict and Displacement in the Lake Chad Province (UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2020)
- Following the attack by non-state armed groups on the village of Bohoma in the Lake Chad Province on 23 March, between 20,000 - 30,000 people were forced to flee. They are added to the 208,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 13,900 refugees already present in this province.
- These new IDPs face urgent humanitarian needs in WASH, Health, Protection and Shelter.
- Since 2015, the armed conflict in the Lake Chad Basin has had far-reaching humanitarian consequences. The current context of the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an additional constraint in providing assistance.