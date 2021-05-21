Communique of the 996th meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on the consideration of the Report of the Fact Finding Mission to the Republic of Chad, 14 May 2021

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 996th meeting held on 14 May 2021, on the consideration of the Report of the Fact Finding Mission to the Republic of Chad, in line with communique [PSC/BR/COMM.2(CMXCIII)], adopted at its 993rd meeting held on 22 April 2021,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decision on the situation in Chad, namely; communique [PSC/BR/COMM.2(CMXCIII)], adopted at its 993rd meeting held on 22 April 2021, to constitute and undertake an AU Fact Finding Mission to the Republic of Chad;

Noting the opening statement made by Permanent Representative of People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and Chairperson of the PSC for May 2021, H.E. Ambassador Salah Francis Elhamdi, and the presentations by the co-leaders of the Fact Finding Mission to Chad, namely, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the AU, and Chairperson of the PSC for April 2021, H.E. Ambassador Mohammed Idriss Farah and the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye;

Also noting the statements delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad, H.E. Ambassador Cherif Mahamat Zene, representing the concerned Member State, as well as the remarks made by the other four PSC Members who participated in the Fact Finding Mission to Chad, namely the Permanent Representatives to the AU of Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana and Lesotho;

Further recalling the provisions of all relevant AU normative instruments, including, the July 2000 AU Constitutive Act; the July 2002 Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (Article 7 (g)); the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; and the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held in Lomé, Togo, July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration);

Drawing particular attention to the OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenarism in Africa [(CM/817(XXIX)], adopted by the 14th Ordinary Session of the OAU Heads of State and Government held July 1977, in Libreville, Gabon; the OAU Convention on the prevention and combating terrorism adopted in Algeria, 14 July 1999 and the AU Non-Aggression Convention adopted in Abuja on 31 January 2005;

Taking due note of the report of the AU Fact Finding Mission to Chad from 29 April to 5 May 2021, with its findings and recommendations;

Highlighting in particular the finding in the report of the mission that Chad was facing grave and multi-pronged attacks in the form of external aggression as described in Article 1(c) of the AU Non-Aggression Convention, and by mercenaries as enshrined in Article 1 of the OAU Convention on the Elimination of Mercenarism in Africa, as well as the terrorist attacks by Boko Haram, ISWAP and other armed groups operating in the Lake Chad Basin, contrary to the OAU Convention on the prevention and combating terrorism adopted in Algeria, 14 July 1999;

Noting with concern the current fragile, fluid and tenuous security situation in Chad following the death of H.E. President Idriss Deby Itno on 20 April 2021, with huge repercussions for the peace, stability and security of the region and the Continent;

Mindful of the pivotal role being played by Chad in the promotion and maintenance of peace and security, particularly in the countering terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel regions, as well as the intrinsic linkages between the stability of Chad and that of Libya;

Affirming that topmost priority should be accorded to the restoration of peace, stability and security and the return to civilian-led democratic order bearing in mind that both are essential, crucial, mutually reinforcing and inter-connected;

Re-affirming the steadfast commitment of the AU for the preservation of the political independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Chad, as well as the imperative of sustained support of the AU for the prompt and successful restoration of constitutional order in that country; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

Reiterates its total rejection of any unconstitutional change of government in the Continent, consistent with the provisions of Article 4 (p) of the AU Constitutive Act; Strongly condemns the use of violence by mercenaries, foreign fighters and rebels in pursuit of political power in Chad, and demands the immediate cessation of hostilities and the unconditional and expeditious withdrawal of all mercenaries, and foreign fighters from Chad, in line with the 1977 OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenarism in Africa; While noting the positive measures being taken towards the transition, welcomes, as a step in the right direction, the formation of a civilian-led Transitional Government on 2 May 2021, headed by H.E. Mr. Albert Pahimi Padacke who was named Prime Minister, and inclusive of members of some opposition political parties, as Government Ministers, entrusted with spearheading the national dialogue and reconciliation towards the restoration of constitutional order; Bearing in mind the complexity of the current political and security situation in Chad:

a) Emphasizes the imperative of a civilian-led, inclusive and consensual transitional process in Chad, with clear separation of the roles and functions between the Transitional Government and the Transitional Military Council (TMC), with the TMC focusing primarily on the statutory defence and security of Chad, while the Transitional Government concentrate on political and other public policy related issues in the country;

b) Therefore directs the Transitional Government headed by the Prime Minister, in consultation with the National Transition Council to urgently review the Transition Charter, which was hastily decreed by the TMC on 20/21 April 2021, with a view to realigning it to reflect the collective interests and aspirations of all Chadians for genuine civilian-led democratic governance, and serve the sole purpose of the transition;

c) Underscores the utmost necessity that the transition to democratic rule should be completed within the 18-month period, as announced by the TMC, being effective from 20 April 2021 when the TMC was established, while categorically asserting that no form of extension of the transition period prolonging the restoration of constitutional order, would be acceptable to the AU;

d) Demands that the transitional authorities to urgently establishes the National Transition Council as planned, to serve as an interim and sovereign legislative body, with a clearcut mandate to, among other things, draft a new people-centred constitution which opens up the political space to all Chadians and takes into account their fundamental rights and freedoms;

e) Calls upon the Chairman and members of the TMC to abide with the avowed commitment, not to contest or take part in the upcoming national elections towards democratic rule; and in this respect, assures that the Military will be held fully accountable in this respect;

f) Further urges the Chadian stakeholders, including the civil society, human rights, faith-based organizations and the media, to contribute positively towards ensuring the success of the transition and to refrain from any actions or statements that may further incite violence and complicate the current situation in the country and negatively affect regional security and stability.