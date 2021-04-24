Communique of the 993rd meeting of the PSC held on 22 April 2021, on the situation in the Republic of Chad

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 993rd meeting held on 22 April 2021, on the situation in the Republic of Chad,

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the opening statement made by the PSC Chairperson for April 2021 and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Mohammed Idriss Farah and the remarks by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; also noting the statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of Chad, H.E. Ambassador Mahamad Ali Hassan, as the Member State concerned, the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. Ambassador Jean-Léon Ngandu Ilunga, in the capacity as the Chairperson of the AU, and the statement by the representative of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS);

Recalling the relevant provisions of the July 2000 AU Constitutive Act; the July 2002 Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (Article 7 (g)); the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; and the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration);

Mindful of the significant contributions of Chad to the overall AU peace and security agenda, particularly the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin area and the Sahel region, within the overall framework of the overall strategic objective of silencing the guns in the Continent;

Affirming the respect by the AU for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Chad;

Deeply concerned about the evolving situation in Chad and the potential threat to peace, security and stability of Chad, and to the entire region, as well as the Continent;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: