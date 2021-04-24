Chad
Communique of the 993rd meeting of the PSC held on 22 April 2021, on the situation in the Republic of Chad
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 993rd meeting held on 22 April 2021, on the situation in the Republic of Chad,
The Peace and Security Council,
Noting the opening statement made by the PSC Chairperson for April 2021 and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Mohammed Idriss Farah and the remarks by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; also noting the statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of Chad, H.E. Ambassador Mahamad Ali Hassan, as the Member State concerned, the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. Ambassador Jean-Léon Ngandu Ilunga, in the capacity as the Chairperson of the AU, and the statement by the representative of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS);
Recalling the relevant provisions of the July 2000 AU Constitutive Act; the July 2002 Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (Article 7 (g)); the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; and the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration);
Mindful of the significant contributions of Chad to the overall AU peace and security agenda, particularly the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin area and the Sahel region, within the overall framework of the overall strategic objective of silencing the guns in the Continent;
Affirming the respect by the AU for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Chad;
Deeply concerned about the evolving situation in Chad and the potential threat to peace, security and stability of Chad, and to the entire region, as well as the Continent;
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Expresses its sincere condolences to the family and to the Government and people of Chad, for the untimely death of H.E. President Idris Deby Itno on 20 April 2021, and assures them of the unwavering commitment, solidarity and support of the AU to a peaceful transition, and the political stability and unity of the Republic of Chad, during and beyond the 14-day period of national mourning declared after the tragic death of its President;
Also commiserates with the families of the deceased soldiers of the Chadian Defence Forces and wishes a quick recovery to all those who have sustained injuries in combating the rebels;
Condemns in the strongest terms the killing of President Idris Deby Itno, and emphasizes the urgent need for thorough investigation on the circumstances surrounding the killing, in order to bring the perpetrators to justice;
Expresses deep concern over the increasing spate of violence, insurrection and rebellion and the attendant heightened insecurity and political tensions throughout the Sahel region, as well as neighboring countries in the region, all of which are consequences of the conflict in Libya, the increasing operational tempo of rebels, foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries, as well as the proliferation of illicit weapons;
Recalls relevant provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, as well as the Lomé Declaration; and expresses grave concern with respect to the establishment of the Military Transitional Council;
Urges the Chadian defence and security forces and all national stakeholders to respect the constitutional mandate and order, and to expeditiously embark on a process of restoration of constitutional order and handing over of political power to the civilian authorities, in accordance with to the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the republic of Chad, and create conducive conditions for a swift, peaceful, constitutional and smooth transition;
Underscores the urgent necessity of an all-inclusive national dialogue between all stakeholders in Chad, with the aim of restoring constitutional order and calls on all Chadian stakeholders to immediately engage in the national dialogue;
Also calls on all relevant actors in Chad to act responsibly, contribute to the stability of the country, remain calm and to refrain from any actions that may further inflame the current situation;
To this end requests the AU Commission to promptly constitute a high-powered Fact-Finding Mission, with the participation of Members of the PSC, to visit Chad and engage with the Chadian Authorities on all issues relating to this situation, particularly to support the investigation into the killing of Late President Idriss Deby Itno, ascertain the efforts to restore constitutionalism, and report back to the Council within the 15-day period indicated earlier;
Requests the AU Commission, in close coordination with Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Lake Chad Basin Commission, Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as well as the UN and the EU, to take all necessary steps to mobilize the required support, in order to facilitate a smooth transition in Chad;
Reiterates its request to the AU Commission, with the support of the United Nations (UN) and other partners, to develop a comprehensive and integrated strategy to address this dire situation and prevent the deterioration of stability in the Continent; and
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.