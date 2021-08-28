Communique of the 1016th meeting of the PSC held on 3 August 2021 on the Report of the AU Commission on Progress of the Political Transition in Chad and the AU Support Mechanism (AUSM)

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1016th meeting held on 3 August 2021 on the Report of the AU Commission on Progress of the Political Transition in Chad and the AU Support Mechanism (AUSM),

Peace and Security Council,

Recalling all its previous decisions on the situation in Chad, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXCVI)] adopted at its 996th meeting held on 14 May 2021 and Communique [PAS/PR/COMM.(CMXCIII) adopted at its 993rd meeting held on 22 April 2021;

Noting the opening remarks by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cameroon to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of August 2021, H.E. Ambassador Churchill Ewumbue-Monono and the presentations by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, as well as by the AU High Representative for Chad and Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission in Chad, H.E. Ambassador Basile Ikouebe;

Further noting the statements by the Permanent Representative of Chad to the AU, H.E. Ambassador Mahamat Ali Hassan and the representatives of the Republic of Congo as Chairperson of the Economic Community of Central African States, (ECCAS), the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, H.E. Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, as well as the ECCAS Secretariat, the Community of Sahel-Sahara Countries (CEN-SAD) and the European Union (EU);

Mindful of the linkages between the security situation in Libya, Chad and the entire Central Africa, Lake Chad Basin and Sahel-Sahara regions, as well as the imperative of concerted and sustained efforts to collectively address the situation in Chad; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,