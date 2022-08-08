Commending signing of Chadian transitional authorities, politico-military groups peace agreement, Secretary-General urges full support at ‘this critical moment’

SG/SM/21404

8 AUGUST 2022

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message, delivered in French, to the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the Chadian transitional authorities and politico-military groups, in Doha, Qatar, today:

Thank you for the opportunity to address you on the signing of this peace agreement — an important moment for the Chadian people and a key juncture in Chad’s history. I thank the State of Qatar for hosting the Doha pre-dialogue, culminating in this agreement.

Most of all, I commend the Chadian parties — the transitional authorities and politico-military groups — for their efforts in the pursuit of peace, which are bearing fruit today.

I hope that the Doha peace agreement will enable the participation of signatory groups in the National Dialogue, alongside Chadian men and women from all walks of life. The National Dialogue will provide a historic opportunity to put Chad on the path towards constitutional order and sustainable peace.

I hope it will be inclusive and representative of the diversity of Chad’s political and social landscape, bringing together Chadian women and men of all generations and all regions of the country.

The United Nations will continue to support the Chadian people through my Special Representative for Central Africa, Mr. Abdou Abarry, working in coordination with the African Union, the Economic Community of Central African States and others; and through the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Violet Kakyoma, and the Country Team.

I call on Chad’s neighbours and partners to lend Chad their full support at this critical moment. Thank you.

