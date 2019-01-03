Chad/Nigeria - Forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 January 2019)
1 327 Nigerian refugees have arrived in the Chadian city of Ngouboua following renewed attacks in Bakagawa (north-east Nigeria), while an estimated 1 200 Nigerians are stranded in the border village of Kribatia. DG ECHO's partners are providing emergency assistance and will contribute to their registration and accommodation in the existing refugee camp in Dar es Salam, where possible.
Further displacement is expected following the attack on the town of Baga on the Nigerian shore of Lake Chad on 26 December. A similar attack in January 2015 triggered a spill-over in Chad, with the arrival of some 10 000 Nigerian refugees and the return of 20 000 Chadians that had settled in Nigeria.