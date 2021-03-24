Chad
Chad - Violence, forced displacement (DG ECHO, NGO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2021)
On the night of 22-23 March, armed men launched an attack on the Internally Dispaced People (IDP) site of Fourkoulom, 20 km from Baga Sola in the Lake Province of Chad. According to an initial report, two people were killed and seven are injured. Several goods and equipment were also destroyed.
The Fourkoulom site is the largest (IDP) site in Lake Province with more than 50,000 people whose survival depends mainly on humanitarian aid delivered on a daily basis by some 15 humanitarian organisations, including with DG ECHO support.
The humanitarian consequences in terms of access to populations and new wave of displacements remain to be determined but the situation is very worrying. The protection needs continue to grow in this conflict affected region of Chad. The number of IDPs doubled between 2019 and 2020 and continues to increase in 2021 with nearly 400,000 forcibly displaced people.