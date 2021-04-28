Chad - Violence after death of President Déby (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2021)

The situation in Chad remains tense after the military took control following President Idriss Deby’s unexpected death last week. On 27 April, demonstrations called by opposition parties and civil society organisations demanding a return to civilian rule, were held in several neighborhoods of the capital N’djamena and in the main cities. The demonstrations, banned by the transitional authorities, were severely repressed. According to the Chadian Convention for the Defense of Human Rights, nine people were killed and many injured. Authorities acknowledged five people killed. On early morning of 27 April, Boko Haram launched an offensive targeting Government Forces in the Lake Chad region, in Litri, a city located about 5 km from the Nigerian border (Fouli department). Over 50 soldiers and assailants of the armed group were reportedly killed during this attack. In addition, civilians were also targeted, according to local authorities, five civilians died and many others were injured. DG ECHO keeps monitoring the situation, through its field office.