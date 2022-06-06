Chad - Systematic Country Diagnostic : Boosting Shared Prosperity in a Landlocked Country Beset by Fragility and Conflict

Executive Summary

Chad’s economy has contracted since 2015, preventing the country from reducing poverty and improving development outcomes.

Chad remains among the least developed countries in the world, and its GDP per capita has contracted since 2015. Its gross domestic product (GDP) per capita (in constant 2010 US dollars) was US$710 in 2019, down significantly from US$961 in 2014 and lower than the average of US$840 and US$1,590 in low-income countries and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), respectively. Mirroring this poor economic performance, the country ranked 187th out of 189 countries on the Human Development Index in 2020, and access to basic services and infrastructure is low compared to regional and structural peers.

Progress on reducing poverty has stalled since 2015, and the number of extreme poor has increased, with both trends exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the extreme poverty rate declined between 2011 and 2018, progress stalled since 2015 and the COVID-19 pandemic reversed some of the gains in 2020. Furthermore, the number of extreme poor increased from 5.8 million in 2011 to 6.5 million in 2018 because of rapid population growth and modest progress in reducing the poverty rate. Simulations also suggest that the pandemic pushed an additional 0.8 million people into poverty in 2020. Poverty is concentrated in rural areas, and extreme poverty is high among households working in agriculture and those living in or near areas affected by conflict.

Multidimensional poverty remains prevalent. The incidence of multidimensional poverty declined modestly during the last decade, but the level of deprivation among households remains severe along several dimensions, including primary school enrollment (75.7 percent), illiteracy (88.7 percent), and access to basic services (90 percent). Almost the entire rural population lacks access to the electrical grid, while 40 percent of all households and 46 percent of rural households only have access to unsafe drinking water sources. Due to the severe gaps in access to basic services, the number of deaths attributed to unsafe water and sanitation and lack of hygiene was the highest among comparator countries in 2016 (with the mortality rate attributed to these sources in Chad 1.4 times higher than in Mali). The country also continues to experience a high fertility rate (5.7 births per woman in 2018, among the highest globally and higher than the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 4.8), with serious consequences for women's health.

Low access to formal employment, exacerbated by population growth in urban and semi-urban centers, has characterized the lack of development progress. Despite relatively high rates of employment (73 percent of the total population aged 15 years and above are active in the labor force), over 90 percent of the employed population is either self-employed or employed by households, only an estimated 3 percent works in managerial positions or as employers, and 1.7 percent works as skilled labor. The rise of the urban and semi-urban population and educated youth has not been matched by a proportional increase in formal employment. Most workers are employed in low-skilled occupations, while the youth comprise most of the country’s unemployed and discouraged workers. Self-employment and occupations with relatively low productivity dominate employment, and employment rates vary widely between N’Djamena and other urban and rural areas.

The analysis in this SCD Update confirms that the 5 binding constraints identified in the 2015 SCD continue to thwart economic growth and poverty reduction in Chad:

Human capital remains weak, and the demographic transition has been slow. Chad’s Human Capital Index1—a measure of the amount of human capital that children born today can expect to attain by age 18, given the risks of poor health and poor education that prevail in their countries—was only 0.3 in 2020, almost the same as in 2010. This means that children born in Chad in 2020 could expect to attain only 30 percent of their potential as adults, which places Chad near the bottom of the global HCI distribution. The country’s primary school completion rate is well below the SSA average, and its child, infant, and maternal mortality ratios are among the world's highest. Chad’s weak performance on the Human Capital Index is partly explained by underinvestment in health and education and its slow demographic transition (due to the high fertility rate) which puts additional pressure on the limited resources available. Productivity and the incomes from economic activity in rural areas continue to be low. Agriculture and livestock are the main economic activities in rural areas, and households relying on these activities for their livelihoods are more likely to be poor. Lack of public investment, adequate tools and technology, and improved water and land management has led to relatively small landholdings and low productivity gains in agriculture. Meanwhile, poorly organized value chains and weak export capacity also undermine productivity in agriculture and livestock activities. Low and volatile infrastructure investments have resulted in low access to basic services. Chad has one of the lowest rates of electricity access in the world. In 2018, only an estimated 8 percent of the population had access to electricity, much lower than the SSA average of 48 percent, with significant disparities between urban (20 percent) and rural (4 percent) areas. In 2015, only 10 percent of the population benefited from adequate sanitation services, compared to the SSA average of 28 percent, while only 6 percent of Chadians had access to the internet, compared to the average of 22 percent and 15 percent for SSA and low-income countries, respectively. Public investment has also been volatile and procyclical, usually tied to oil prices, thereby undermining its efficiency and effectiveness. Cuts in investment expenditure have been particularly costly for Chad, given its low capital stock and subsequent low social sector performance. Gender inequality in Chad is among the highest in the world, and little progress has been made since 2015. Women and girls face inequality in all aspects of life. Significant gaps exist between boys and girls in secondary education, and more than two out of three girls are married as children to adult men. The interconnection between school dropouts, early marriage, gender-based violence, and early childbearing becomes more prominent as girls reach adolescence, negatively affecting women’s human capital and productivity. While the maternal mortality rate dropped from 1,450 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 1,140 in 2017 it remains high and far from the Sustainable Development Goal of 70 by 2030. Moreover, women’s ability to contribute to and benefit from economic opportunities is undermined by large gender gaps in agricultural productivity, enterprise performance, and employment. The quality of public administration services is weak and has deteriorated since 2015. In terms of service delivery, Chad performs worse than the average of regional comparators. Service delivery is limited, costly, and constrained by the large size of the country, the sparse population density, and slow and disorderly urbanization. Moreover, government effectiveness is constrained by limited public administration capacity, a concentration of resources and decision-making in the capital city, low levels of revenues, and sensitivity to shocks such as COVID-19. The reduction of public employee benefits due to the recent economic crisis has led to numerous strikes, reducing the quality of public services.

This SCD update identifies 3 additional binding constraints that increasingly undermine progress toward poverty reduction:

i. Insecurity and conflict have risen sharply since 2015 due to the proliferation of both internal and external sources of insecurity. Chad finds itself amid an ongoing political transition due to the passing of President Déby on April 20, 2021. External sources of risk include: (i) spillovers from regional conflicts and forced displacement (including from conflicts in the Lake Chad region, Libya, the Central African Republic [CAR], and Sudan); (ii) geopolitical influence from foreign sovereign and private interventions; and (iii) the activities of transnational criminal groups. Internal drivers of fragility include: (a) hyper centralized and non-inclusive governance; (b) regional imbalances and exclusion that fuel grievances; (c) elite capture, poor governance, and low capacity for local participation in the oil sector, which fuel inequality and exclusion; (d) security sector dysfunction and weak rule of law that prevents the effective implementation of justice and mitigation of conflicts; and (e) inter-communal tensions that are exacerbated by increasing natural resource scarcity and climate change. While Chad has historically been affected by instability, the extent and multi-faceted nature of insecurity and conflict results in a renewed sense of urgency to address the drivers of fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV), World Bank. 2019b.

ii. Chad’s economic development suffers from oil revenue volatility, inadequate macroeconomic management of economic shocks, and unsustainable debt. Oil revenue volatility has been a major determinant of the country’s negative growth dynamic in recent years, and it has led to the adoption of painful fiscal consolidation programs (World Bank 2018a). The absence of a clear strategy for managing oil price volatility hampers Chad’s capacity to take full advantage of its oil resources. Moreover, the COVID-19 crisis and its related shocks have emphasized the dangers of an overreliance on oil revenue to ensure fiscal sustainability and economic growth. Despite debt restructuring in 2015 and 2018, Chad has been facing a high risk of debt distress since 2017. The most recent World Bank -International Monetary Fund’s Debt Sustainability Analysis in 2020 pointed to an unsustainable debt situation, and another episode of debt restructuring started in 2021.

iii. Vulnerability to climate change in Chad is among the highest in the world. 2 Climate change contributes to desertification, the degradation of forests, soil, and natural habitats, the loss of biodiversity, the depletion of water tables, and the silting of oases. Climate change also contributes to more frequent episodes of drought and flooding. This growing climate vulnerability further heightens insecurity.3 The SCD proposes six solution areas to address the binding constraints to poverty reduction. The first set includes three cross-cutting prerequisites that are critical to: strengthen the social contract, improve the management of natural resources and adapt to climate change; and achieve adequate macro-fiscal management as well as a business-friendly environment. These prerequisites are particularly important to address constraints associated with conflict, oil price's volatility, climate change, and weak public administration. The second set of solutions includes three pathways aimed at raising worker productivity and improving access to improved earning opportunities: (a) supporting improvements in human capital to improve worker productivity; (b) improving Infrastructure to raise productivity, and (c) promoting sectors with a strategic advantage for more and better jobs.