Chad Situation Report, 29 Nov 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

- Over 170,000 people affected by floods in Chad according to the Red Cross

- Acute malnutrition persists in Chad

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

The rainy season has been abundant this year in Chad. Heavy rains in recent months have caused widespread flooding in many provinces across the country. According to the Red Cross of Chad (CRC), 171,160 people had been affected by the floods by the end of October and the number of people affected throughout the country continues to increase. The initial impact of this natural disaster was mainly felt in the North and East (Tibesti, Borkou, Ennedi-Ouest, Batha and Sila among others) where it affected more than 7,000 people.

The Government, with the support of its partners, has responded to the needs of those affected in the concerned provinces. In Ennedi West, the Office national de sécurité alimentaire (National Office for Food Security (ONASA)) has allocated 100 tonnes of cereal to assist people in need in Fada and Kalaït. The Ministry of Public Health has sent batches of medicines to hospitals in these two departments. UN agencies have also provided health, dignity kits and essential household items to affected households. In Mandoul and the Middle Shari, 30 tonnes of food (on both sides) were provided by ONASA.

Mayo-Kebbi significantly impacted In the South of the country, over 130,000 people have been affected by the floods, including more than 80,000 people in Mayo-Kebbi East. In this province, CRC assessments indicate that 80,612 people (about half of all affected people in the country) have been impacted by river overflows. Torrential rains and floods have caused a disastrous humanitarian situation in the four departments of the province, causing extensive material damage (destruction of houses, loss of animals, food and other property) and deaths.

The province of Mayo-Kebbi East, which borders Cameroon, has already been affected by an ongoing cholera epidemic since the end of August, with more than 97 cases recorded, including 12 deaths in mid-November. The damage caused by the rains considerably increases people's vulnerability to disease and dangerously compromises their physical and mental health and economic situation. In addition, many affected people live in hard-to-reach areas, making the humanitarian response even more difficult.

A first assessment by Chadian Red Cross volunteers has already highlighted the basic needs of the people of Mayo-Kebbi East, including food, shelter and non-food items. A multisectoral assessment mission, composed of UN agencies and NGOs, was carried out in the province from 22 to 27 November to gather additional information to support resource mobilization and a targeted response.

Further flooding in Salamat In addition to the heavy rains in August, which caused considerable damage (3 deaths, 205 villages affected, 7,215 households or 21,921 people affected, 17,385 ha of fields flooded, 2,686 houses destroyed), the Salamat province has just recorded a new case of flooding in the Haraze-Magueigne department. On 20 November, local authorities issued an alert about the overflow of the Bahr-Aouk river that flooded the locality of Donney in the Daha sub-prefecture. According to the provisional data provided by the authorities and the Red Cross of Chad, 162 households have been affected and 952 hectares of crops have been destroyed). As a result, there has been an increase in malaria cases and risks of other waterborne diseases, increased vulnerability of the local population and a shortage of basic goods. Local authorities are seeking the support of humanitarian partners and the government to respond to the emergency.

Intensifying the response For the CRC, multisectoral assistance for the victims will help relieve their suffering and protect their lives. Thus, the organization relies on the commitment of all partners to update the list of disaster victims, distribute food and household items, build shelters, and clean up the environment through disinfection and cleaning.

On 13 November, the humanitarian community discussed how to intensify the response to the affected people across the country. Given the very limited resources from the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP 2019) programmes, agencies are exploring, with donors, all options to refocus existing funding or to access additional funds.