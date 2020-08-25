Chad Situation Report, 25 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

On World Humanitarian Day (WHD), on 19 August, we commemorate all humanitarian workers killed or wounded in the line of duty, as was recently the case in Niger where seven humanitarians from an NGO and a local guide lost their lives in an armed attack. We also pay tribute to all humanitarians who, despite all difficulty, provide daily vital support and protection to children, women and men who are most in need.

This year’s global campaign is called #RealLifeHeroes and draws attention to the heroes of everyday life - humanitarian workers - by comparing them to superheroes from popular culture in their unceasing work in the service of others. But who are these humanitarians and what do they do?

“This year, we celebrate them: people who are often in need themselves, like refugees helping host communities, local health workers who care for the sick and vaccinate children, and humanitarians who negotiate access in areas of conflict to bring food, water and medicine.”, said António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General in his message of thanks to humanitarian workers. The declaration of the UN Chief during WHD 2020 set the tone for this year’s celebration.

This WHD 2020 showed us that humanitarians, especially national staff, are part of a bigger global movement made of people from all fields and walks of life, who step up to show solidarity and help others when times are tough. This year, we pay a special tribute to health workers and to those who provide a humanitarian response, despite, and because of, the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, COVID-19 represents one of the biggest challenges to humanitarian operations around the world. Even though the Chadian Government provided continuous support to ensure the smooth running of humanitarian activities, access constraints and restrictions imposed by Governments worldwide have put local communities, civil society and national NGOs at the forefront of the response.

Because of preventive measures currently in place to limit the propagation of the pandemic, large public gatherings have been restricted globally. Nonetheless, humanitarian actors and partners in Chad wished to celebrate WHD in a special way this year. To that effect, here in Chad, a joint video message was recorded by the Humanitarian Coordinator, Violet Kakyomya, with the Minister of Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation, Issa Doubragne, and three humanitarian workers in Chad: Bagounly Dok-Honne, WASH Coordinator for the NGO Oxfam, Geneviève Alladoum, Readaptation Officer for the NGO Humanity & Inclusion, and Abel Bakoi from the World Food Programme. Together, they gave a voice to the difficulties encountered by humanitarians in the country while providing aid during COVID-19 times.

The Minister recognized humanitarian work as “a gift from oneself for a common achievement, a form of solidarity towards, and in favor of, people in distress, that we can only commend”. The Humanitarian Coordinator committed to “strengthening [her] efforts in working side by side with the Government in order to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable”. What motivates Geneviève Alladoum, Readaptation Officer for the NGO Humanity & Inclusion, is that she “can’t stand social injustice in any form”.

A brochure of testimonies and portrait pictures from humanitarian workers in Chad, collected in the capital and in the provinces, was shared with the whole humanitarian community. These touching and poignant testimonies recount their work and life experiences during this particular period which has transformed our lifestyles and way of doing things. These testimonies have also fed our #RealLifeHeroes campaign on social media, particularly on Twitter and Facebook.

To pique the interest of the Chadian youth and prompt them to know more about WHD, messages were shared through the U-Report tool, well-known and used by them, with the support of UNICEF. Through this, a community of more than 50,000 young people was reached and involved with the WHD celebrations.

Finally, a televised interview of the Humanitarian Coordinator was broadcast by Toumaï TV on WHD. During the interview, she was able to address the humanitarian situation in Chad, covering issues familiar to numerous other countries, of the sub-region and of the rest of the world, such as the security situation in the Lake Chad Basin and the health situation related to COVID-19. ‘For these humanitarian workers, there is no Sunday, no day off, the needs are here every day […] it should be them in front of the camera, but I am very proud to represent them.”

Despite all the challenges faced this year, real life heroes were celebrated all over the world, because even in the most remote corners, there is a true hero. They are part of real life. Ordinary human beings doing extraordinary things. No cape. No magic. Their superpowers are selflessness, determination and courage. They work with passion, humility and dedication, far from the spotlight. Today, we honor and celebrate each and every one of them.