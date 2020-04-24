Chad Situation Report, 24 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

20,000 new internally displaced people on 11 sites in Diamerom and Toboro join 10,000 IDPs already present on site

Relocation to Amma site soon a reality for the displaced from Diamerom

During the lean season, more than 1 million people will be severely food insecure and more than 3 million will need to strengthen their capacity to withstand shocks

The nutritional situation remains alarming in most provinces in the Sahelian and Saharan areas

KEY FIGURES

5,3M People in need

3M People targeted

448K Refugees

117K Returnees

171K IDPs

690K Host population in need

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Lake Province: humanitarian situation of the new displaced from Diamerom (10 April 2020)

Following the attack by a non-state armed group against Chadian armed forces in Boma on 23 March, which killed 98 soldiers and wounded 47 others, military operations were launched by the Chadian army against the assailants. As a result, thousands of people were forced to flee, finding refuge on the outskirts of Diamerom and Tobor, located 45 km from Liwa.

The abduction of several dozen people, most of them young girls, was also reported.

A first inter-agency assessment mission took place on 6 April in Liwa for discussion with the humanitarian actors operating in the area (IRC, ALIMA) and the local authorities on the humanitarian situation of the recently displaced people who fled the combat zone. The mission reported the presence of approximately 20,000 newly displaced people across 11 sites in Diamerom and Toboro, in addition to 10,000 former IDPs already present on the sites. The mission observed urgent needs in terms of WASH, food, protection, and essential household items.

Local authorities have announced their decision to relocate the new IDPs for security and humanitarian access reasons, due to the proximity of the IDP sites to the large Diamerom military base.

A second inter-agency mission, comprising UNHCR, UNICEF, UNDSS, COOPI, CRT, APSELPA and OCHA, took place on 10 April in Diamerom to inform the IDPs about their relocation to a new site in Amma and to raise local authorities’ awareness of the voluntary nature of the operation, underlining the vulnerabilities of certain categories of people to be taken into account during the move. The mission, accompanied by the Secretary General of the department, met with the representative of the chef de canton of Kiskra based in Diamerom as well as with IDP community representatives before splitting into rapid assessment groups. Focus groups of community representatives, women, young people, and children were held. The interviews were conducted according to the protection cluster questionnaire guidelines.