Chad Situation Report, 21 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 launched at the first Humanitarian-Development-Peace Forum

Nearly $620 million to assist 4 million targeted people

Major humanitarian, development and peacebuilding projects are being implemented in Chad

BACKGROUND

First 2021 Forum on the humanitarian-development-peace nexus

The Chadian Government and the humanitarian community called on donors to support the humanitarian response to tackle the most pressing needs for the year 2021. This appeal was launched during the humanitarian-development-peace forum, held in N’Djamena on 4 June, and whose goal was to highlight key programs aimed at assisting the most vulnerable populations in Chad while advancing local development and peace. The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the Refugee Response Plan (CRRP) were launched during this forum. Co-chaired by the Minister of Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation, and the Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) acting as the Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator (HC/RC), this first edition of the forum was attended by representatives of United Nations (UN) agencies, Government entities, international and national NGOs, major humanitarian and development donors -including the Civilian protection and humanitarian aid operations from the European Commission (ECHO), the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID), Swiss cooperation, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), World Bank, European Union, the French Development Agency (AFD) and UNDP.