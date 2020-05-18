Chad Situation Report, 18 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Heavy rains leave almost 6,000 homeless in Maingama, Moyen-Chari province

Priority needs requiring humanitarian assistance are identified Immediate action is expected from the humanitarian community and the Government

Durable solutions are sought for returnees

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Heavy rains leave almost 6,000 people homeless in Maingama, Moyen-Chari province After torrential rains hit the returnee site of Maingama on 21 April, a joint evaluation mission comprising UN agencies, NGOs and national authorities was conducted from 27 to 29 April.

The delegation reported that 5,920 people (1,184 households) out of 9,486 returnees on the site have been affected, including 61 wounded and one death. Shelter is the most affected sector with 62,40% of shelters totally or partially destroyed by the heavy rains. Many affected households found shelter with a relative or a neighbor who hadn’t been affected. More than one third of the affected population (over 2,000 people) is now homeless, most of them being women and children. Among those most affected, 65% of them are female heads of household.