Chad Situation Report: 16 Nov 2022

Displaced women weavers in Kousseri 2 unite to rebuild their lives

Rebuilding lives amid harsh life standards

Humanitarian partners' response to shelter needs

Seeing the tip of the iceberg

Strengthening coordination

Chad is at the epicenter of climate change, which is causing, among other things, extreme weather events, particularly around Lake Chad, with temperatures reaching 50°C and torrential rains flooding communities.

Since the end of July, heavy rains across the country have caused consecutive flooding, due to both heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers. Lac Province is no exception. In October, approximately 45,000 people were affected by flooding in the Lac province, forcing people to take shelter in sheds or with neighbors. As if that wasn't enough, Lac Province is experiencing a double security and environmental crisis that has forcibly displaced more than half of its population. Hundreds of fishermen, farmers, and herders have been forced to abandon their land and flee in the displaced sites of the Lake.

These vulnerable people are suffering the consequences of both forced displacement and climate change in an area plagued by repeated droughts, alternated by consecutive floods. And as is often the case, it is women who pay the highest price by being trapped in a cycle of poverty.

In these harsh conditions, the survivors are trying to rebuild their lives.

It has been four years since Ngala Alando fled her home village of Fodio after an attack by a non-state armed group (GANE). Ngala, at that time pregnant with her eighth child, fled into the bush with her children to protect herself. Thirteen people died in the attack that day. Ngala's husband was among them.

Ngala took refuge at the Kousséri 2 IDP site, which is located a short distance west of Baga Sola. More than 5,000 IDPs live in Kousseri 2, and their numbers are growing. Women and children make up more than 60 percent of the site's population.

At the site, Ngala found not only food and water, but also the security she needed to restart her activities as a weaver so she could provide for her children.

But her activities are not limited to that. Along with three other displaced women who share the traditional knowledge of weaving, they formed a group based on this know how: weaving the mats used in the construction of semi-sustainable shelters, a project funded by shelter humanitarian partners. In addition to their weaving skills, these women learned sustainable shelter construction techniques as part of community participation in the humanitarian response. According to local customs, it is the women who build the huts that form temporary family homes. However, the women of Kousserie 2 use it as a family survival mechanism.

Falmata, one of three women in the group, fled for two days when her village was attacked by GANE eight years ago. She now lives in Kousserie 2 with her eight children and says she is proud to be able to contribute to her household's economy with the income from this work. "We are often asked by contractors to help build shelters. We weave the mats and then build. This provides us with substantial income to buy food for our consumption," she says with relief.

For the third year in a row, Chad is experiencing a serious food and nutrition crisis and the worst lean season in the last ten years. This situation led the government to declare a food and nutrition emergency on June 1, 2022, following a poor agricultural season in 2021/2022 that has significantly impacted the socio-economic conditions of the population.

The department of Baga Sola has not been spared. Last year's poor harvests, the continued rise in cereal prices, and the climate crisis have aggravated existing food and nutritional insecurity, plunging families further into poverty. "We are paid 3,500 CFA francs each for each shelter built. With this money, some of us are engaged in livestock breeding.

We can then sell sheep and poultry and have some money to get through the difficult lean season," she said.