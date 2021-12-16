Chad Situation Report, 16 December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 3.6 million people in Chad are food insecure in Chad

More than 960,000 people are severely food insecure

The next lean season will be harder than in 2021

A more serious situation than in 2020

ANALYSIS

Over 3.6 million people in Chad are food insecure, including more than 960,000 severely insecure

At the end of November 2021, the Food Safety and Early Warning Information System (SISAAP) published the results of the analysis of the Cadre Harmonisé (a unified tool for consensual analysis of acute food and nutrition insecurity in the Sahel and West Africa) on the food security and nutrition situation in Chad.

The results indicate an alarming situation stemming from irregular rains, and floods which have destroyed over 80,000 hectares of crops and caused the death of more than 6,000 heads of livestock.

According to the analysis, 963,244 people are currently severely food insecure, in phases 3 to 5. Compared to November 2020, where over 600,000 people were severely food insecure, which indicated a 60 percent increase then.

The situation continued to deteriorate and by March 2021, the number had doubled to over 1.2 million people in phase 3 to 5. In addition to the 963,244 people in the severely food insecure phase, 2,723,795 people are currently in the 'under pressure' phase, bringing the total number of food-insecure people in Chad to over 3.6 million.

Moreover, when taking into account 550,000 internally displaced people (IDP) who were included in the analysis of the Cadre harmonisé, the total number of food-insecure people in the country would reach over 4.2 million.

Currently, the departments of Bahr Azoum (Salamat province), Wayi, Mamdi (Lac), Nord Kanem, Kanem (Kanem), Monts de Lam (Logone Oriental), Lac Wey (Logone Occidental), Dababa (Hadjer Lamis), Biltine (Wadi Fira), and Baguirmi (Chari-Baguirmi) are among the most affected, considering the population size in these departments (see map).

However, the proportion of affected people compared to the populations of these departments indicates that the departments of Kanem and Wadi Bissam (Kanem), Fada, Mourtcha (Ennedi Ouest), Tibesti Ouest (Tibesti), Iriba (Wadi Fira) are the most affected. Food insecure people in these areas urgently need food and livelihoods assistance to cope with the upcoming lean season.