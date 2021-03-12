Chad Situation Report, 12 March 2021

Highlights

Zouleikha, demining and dynamic woman

In the framework of the “Demining and Economic Development Project” (PRODECO), funded by the European Union and in consortium with three other partners -Humanity & Inclusion, the Swiss Federation for Demining, Catholic Relief and Development (SECADEV)- the NGO Mines Advisory Group (MAG) operates in the Ennedi-ouest province, in northern Chad. MAG has been present in Chad since 2004 to carry out humanitarian demining activities, aimed at ensuring a safe future for children, women and men affected by explosive remnants of war (ERW).

In Chad, the remnants of the war with Libya are still present and have a long-lasting impact on both the security and the development of the communities involved. The North and the East, nomadic lands in Chad, are especially impacted by the presence of mines and ERW, which have a negative effect on nomads’ economic activities. Nomads often have to resort to detours in order to avoid dangerous areas and frequently lose cattle when the latter stray in mine fields. In the Ennedi, MAG intervenes –with PRODECO- to clear dangerous lands for the benefit of communities of the region of Fada, capital city of the province. MAG teams currently operate a few kilometers from Fada, in the Harignala mine field.

Within these teams is Zouleikha Abakar, a 31-year-old Chadian woman and mother of one child. When asked what made her choose this line of work, Zouleikha answers: “My uncle used to be a deminer. Unfortunately, he succumbed to a mine accident, and that triggered my vocation”. Zouleikha started working with the National High Commission for Demining (HCND) in 2009 as secretary to the management of mine victim assistance and as head of the community liaison group. In 2011, thanks to an American NGO, she was able to get a first qualification in demining (EOD1) in Chad, allowing her to become a demining officer.

Zouleikha then left the HCND in 2016 to work for Humanity & Inclusion as community liaison officer in the Lac province. In 2017, MAG hired her as deminer. Thanks to PRODECO, she gained new skills and passed EOD2 and EOD3 demining qualifications in Benin in 2018 and 2019, allowing her to become a demining team leader.

Gérard Kerrien, MAG country-director, testifies: “We are very happy to have had the opportunity to train Zouleikha with the support of the European Union and to have been able to allow her to become the first female deminer at EOD3 level in Chad. As a humanitarian organization, it is paramount for us to contribute -at our level- to the autonomy and emancipation of Chadian women. We hope more women will be inspired by Zouleikha’s journey”.

Since demining is a predominantly male environment, Zouleikha has received mixed reactions to her choice of life. All in all, her family, and especially her very open-minded mother, support her, even though some have been surprised by her choice. Nevertheless, it was difficult for other deminers to accept a woman in their team. Some considered that a mine field was no place for a woman. Zouleikha, the only girl in a family of nine boys, was already used to operating in a predominantly male environment.

“I talked a lot with my colleagues to get them to accept the idea of having a woman in their team. Now, I focus on those who accept the discussion”. To Chadian women, Zouleikha wishes to remind that “their place is not only at home! They must dare!”. She testifies to an evolution of the perception of her status and her work, even if customs persist. One of her neighbors, inspired by her example, has decided to motivate her daughter to engage in fields usually reserved for men – which is a source of pride for Zouleikha.

In the future, Zouleikha would like to continue working for an NGO because she appreciates the atmosphere of open exchange that prevails there, perhaps even as an expatriate to discover other ways of working.