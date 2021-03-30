CHAD: Resettlement Factsheet 2020

2020 Highlights

Covid-19 impact on Resettlement activities was significant.

Annual submissions stood at 585 individuals to various resettlement countries, impacted by processing constraints related to Covid-19.

Chad operation participated in the Annual Tripartite Consultations on Resettlement, held virtually on June 24-25, 2020.

Counselling: Resettlement colleagues across the operation provided Resettlement and COVID-19 counselling to 5,843 refugees.

Training: A total of 59 participants from UNHCR as well as implementing partner agencies were trained on Identification of persons with resettlement needs in Gaga, Farchana and Hadjer Hadid.

Pre-departure and departure related activities:

Departures were suspended for 7 months. UNHCR and IOM resumed pre-departure and departure activities in the months of November and December 2020 and facilitated a total of 312 departures in 2020.

2021 Highlights

Strengthening integrity RST: Migration to proGres v4, use of BIMS at all stages of RST processes, audio recording of interviews, file management.

Complementary Pathways: Strengthening current programs and partnerships, pursuing family reunification requests.

Outreach and Sensitizations: Enhancing outreach and counselling of refugees, staff and partners.

Training: Training in areas of complementary pathways, anti-fraud, proGres v4 remains a priority.