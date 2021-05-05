Chad: Resettlement Dashboard: 1 January - 31 March 2021

Resettlement needs amongst the refugee population in Chad continue to remain high and the Operation continues to advocate for expansion of resettlement quotas.

Highlights:

Submissions: 15 individuals/5 cases were submitted to France under the Global Unallocated Quota

Departures: 36 departures/ 11 cases departed in March 2021 to the USA (1), France (5), Canada (9) and Sweden (21)

Counselling: At the end of March 2021, at least a total of 661 individual refugees have benefited from resettlement related counseling in N’Djamena and across the camp locations in the field offices