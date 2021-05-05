Chad
Chad: Resettlement Dashboard: 1 January - 31 March 2021
Resettlement needs amongst the refugee population in Chad continue to remain high and the Operation continues to advocate for expansion of resettlement quotas.
Highlights:
Submissions: 15 individuals/5 cases were submitted to France under the Global Unallocated Quota
Departures: 36 departures/ 11 cases departed in March 2021 to the USA (1), France (5), Canada (9) and Sweden (21)
Counselling: At the end of March 2021, at least a total of 661 individual refugees have benefited from resettlement related counseling in N’Djamena and across the camp locations in the field offices
Migration to proGres v4: proGres v4 migration started in Chad in early March 2021.
Resettlement staff underwent Resettlement module training in the weeks of 15-19 March and 22-25 March 2021