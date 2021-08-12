Chad: Resettlement Dashboard: 1 April - 30 June 2021

Resettlement is an important gesture of responsibility sharing for the international community and one of the means to provide durable solutions to refugees in need. The need for durable solutions for the refugee population in Chad continues to remain high, and both resettlement and complementary pathways continue to be explored to provide lasting solutions to refugees.

Highlights:

Resettlement quota: During the reporting period, the operation was allocated a confirmed baseline quota of 700 persons for the USA. This remains the only allocated quota for the Chad operation for 2021; and the operation endeavours to make submissions of between 700-1500 persons. Resettlement submissions will be based on identified protection vulnerabilities and needs of the refugees.

Submissions: 5 cases/ 15 individuals were submitted under the Global Unallocated Quota. Due to the proGres v3 to proGres v4 migration, case processing activities were limited during the reporting period.

Departures: During the reporting period, only 1 case/ 5 individuals departed the country. This was attributed to the inability to plan movements due to uncertainty experienced in April and May 2021, and the onset of the rainy season, especially in South Chad, which made road movements difficult to undertake. As of 30 June 2021, total departures stood at 12 cases/ 41 persons departed to the USA (1), France (5), Canada (14) and Sweden (21).

Counselling: At the end of June 2021, at least 751 individual refugees have benefited from resettlement related counseling in N’Djamena and across camp locations.

Migration to proGres v4: In June 2021, resettlement colleagues received go-ahead from the migration team to resume case processing activities on the Resettlement module in proGres v4. Post migration data clean-up was also initiated and is expected to continue into the next quarter.

Anti-fraud training and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): On 4 June 2021, an online training on the 2017 anti-fraud policy was jointly organised for N’Djamena and Bagasola offices. The anti-fraud SOPs for the operation were revised and finalised.