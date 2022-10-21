Chad: Repression of demonstrations must stop immediately

Reacting to the crackdown against today’s protests and the deaths of demonstrators, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa said:

“Violent clashes occurred this morning between security forces and demonstrators in N’Djamena and elsewhere in the country. According to initial testimonies collected by Amnesty International, the security forces fired live ammunition at demonstrators, just like in April 2021 and in Abeche in January 2022, killing several dozen people including a child. We call on the Chadian authorities to immediately halt the excessive use of force against demonstrators.

The right to freedom of peaceful assembly is enshrined in national and international texts, including the guidelines of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights. These provisions must be respected to allow each person to express themselves freely and without fear for their life.

The authorities must take immediate action to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for unlawful killings.”

Background

On 20 October 2022, demonstrations were held in N’Djamena and elsewhere in the country to denounce the extension of the transition period for a further two years and to demand the transfer of power to civilians. Hundreds of people answered the call of several opposition parties and civil society associations.

The Prime Minister announced a provisional toll of 50 dead and 300 injured. He announced that a Judicial Commission would be set up to determine responsibility.