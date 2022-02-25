Chad - Refugees from Cameroon: Inter-Agency Operational Update # 2 (20 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Since the onset of the crisis, humanitarian partners immediately responded to the Government’s request for support by initiating and coordinating a multisectoral humanitarian response at field level under the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM).

The two camps of Kalambari and Guilmey are fully functional: all infrastructure is now in place, with adjustments being made to improve communal buildings, and other still at the planning stage (storage capacity for food distribution, shedding areas for distributions, protection sensitive interview spaces and protection hubs, etc).

As of 17 February, UNHCR-led registration process has enabled biometric registration of 6,665 refugees. Over 60% of the refugees planned to be relocated are now settled in the two camps of Kalambari and Guilmey. However, spontaneous arrivals gradually arrived at the camps, increasing the population numbers to the full capacity in Guilmey (3,232 individuals). In Kalambari, there is room for an additional 4,000 individuals or relocations, given that there are currently 3,343 registered refugees in the camp. The relocation exercises for those refugees who would like to be living in camps – which had been halted for the past weeks – will resume in the coming days.

In parallel, discussions with the Chadian authorities around the development of a third camp are rapidly advancing (one site in Ambague was declined by mutual accord of HCR and the Commission Nationale d’Accueil et de Réinsertion des Réfugiés et des Rapatriés (CNARR), and a second site in Mardia, near Mandelia Town, has been proposed and was evaluated on 14 February).

While the two first phases of the humanitarian response are nearly completed1with the creation and support of 2 camps, discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities to respond in a more predictable manner to the needs identified among the refugee populations living in informal sites and in some 40 villages along the border. Several missions took place to identify remaining gaps and needs, opportunities to structure and deliver out-of camp-assistance, and better define the operation’s out-of camp-policy.

The latest participatory assessments conducted in camps and in some out-ofcamp locations highlighted acute protection needs. The need to strengthen Child protection, GBV and Community-Based interventions is a priority. Results and recommendations will be shared with different sectors and be taken into account in the Inter-Agency response.