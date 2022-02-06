Chad - Refugees from Cameroon: Inter-Agency Operational Update # 1 (06 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Following renewed armed clashes in December 2021 and early January 2022 between herders and fishermen along the Cameroon/Chad border, some 60,000 persons have been impacted, including some 50,000 refugees fleeing their home to Chad in search of safety, and 10,000 Chadian host community members.

Chad reaffirmed its hospitality towards the new arrivals and opened its borders, receiving refugees fleeing the conflict. Since the onset of the crisis, and in line with previous refugee responses mounted in the country, the humanitarian partners immediately responded to the Government’s request for support by initiating and coordinating a multisectoral humanitarian response at field level.

Under the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM), the Inter-Agency response efforts prioritize immediate life-saving assistance to approximately 60,000 persons, including 50,000 refugees from Cameroon and 10,000 host community members1 . Food, other protection and medical services, shelter and WASH, including site planning and development, as well as the provision of core relief items (CRIs) such as blankets and mats, have been mobilized.

The humanitarian response has been structured in 3 main phases: 1/ initial provision of life-saving assistance, protection, and identification of persons with specific needs (December-January); 2/ Relocation of part of the refugee population into 2 identified camps, with a capacity to host 12,000 refugees, based on a risk mitigation approach and needs-based logic (January); 3/ Stabilization of the situation and provision of full-fledged assistance in camps, as well as scale-up of protection and assistance to all refugees – in camps and out-of-camp (January-ongoing).

While the two first phases of the humanitarian response are nearly completed, with the creation and support of 2 camps, namely Guilmey and Kalambari, discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities to respond in a more predictable manner to needs identified among the refugee populations living in sites and in some 40 villages along the border. Basic assistance has been delivered to refugees whether in camps or out of camps (hot meals, general food distribution, limited wash infrastructures and health services) or is being planned (common basket of CRIs). And 7,964 refugees have been relocated so far to Guilmey and Kalambari camps.