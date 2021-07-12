Chad: Quick Alerts - 9 July 2021

Health SITUATION

COVID-19 update

Start of vaccination campaign for UN personnel: After 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Chad on 2 June, the country received additional 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 on 23 June through the COVAX mechanism. The RC/HC held a townhall with all UN staff on 28 June to explain the vaccination plan and answer any questions and concerns the staff may have towards the COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccination remains voluntary and is directed at staff, local and international, and their dependents. A vaccination certificate, bearing the UN stamp, will be distributed to those receiving the vaccine. First appointments were made by UN staff through the UN clinic. Across the country, including among the Chadian population, 10,400 people received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and 1,865 received two doses as of 29 June. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Chad continues to slow down: between 25 and 28 June, no new cases or deaths were reported.

(WHO situation reports, OCHA)

New entry and exit COVID-19 regulations for travelers: The national health response coordination has adopted new measures for incoming travelers to Chad, coming into force on 5 July, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants. Travelers not vaccinated by Chadian health authorities will need proof of a negative PCR test undertaken within 72 hours of entry into Chad. In addition, upon arrival, they will be requested to take an antigen test at the airport and pay a 20,000 XAF administrative fee. All passengers arriving in Chad for more than seven days will have to take a new PCR test a week after their arrival. Outbound passengers will need to present either proof of a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate, in addition to any other requirements established by the airline and the destination country. All passengers will still need to respect barrier measures for the time being: wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and social distancing.

(press, Government)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Tandjilé

Heavy rains result in hundreds of wounded and five dead: On 26 June, the sub-prefectures of Bologo and Dafra, in western Tandjilé, were severely hit by torrential rains: 231 people were wounded and five killed, 4,413 houses were destroyed, 31 schools and health centers were either totally or partially washed away, and 560 animals went missing. Around 20,000 people are now in need of shelter, food and health assistance. The Governor visited the sites on 30 June and held a coordination meeting with local authorities the next day, setting up a provincial disaster management committee. Governmental and humanitarian partners have been called upon to support the response.

(OCHA, local authorities)