Chad: Quick Alerts - 8 January 2021

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

On 31 December 2020, the Government of Chad issued a decree closing the land borders of the city of N’Djamena for a week starting 1 January, with a stricter curfew from 6pm to 5am. Schools and universities, places of worship, bars, restaurants, markets are closed. On 4 January the air borders were closed to travelers. Public or private gatherings of people in groups larger than 10 are prohibited, and urban and interurban transport is forbidden. Health centers and food shops remain open and cargo flights are permitted. A minimum service is guaranteed for banks, public and private essential services, mobile telephone companies and oil stations. These restrictions apply within N’Djamena with the boundaries defined as east of N’Djamena-Koura, west of Mara, south of Koundoul and north of Djermaya.

On 7 January, the restrictions were renewed for a further week, with the curfew slightly adjusted to 7pm until 5am and the size of gatherings now permitted increased to 50. On 6 January, the Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity announced relief measures for the population most affected by the lockdown. The director of the National Office of Food Security (ONASA) was tasked with distributing food stocks to identified vulnerable people. He urged the help of local partners such as the Chadian Red Cross in distribution operations.

As of 5 January, there have been 2,328 reported cases and 105 deaths in 17 provinces. Since the issuance of the new decree on 31 December, 119 cases have been reported in the capital: mostly contact cases and travelers. (Government of Chad, WHO situational reports and press)