Chad: Quick Alerts - 6 November 2020

COVID-19

Extension of curfew by two weeks in many provinces: In order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, on 1 November, the Government of Chad extended by two weeks the curfew in the most affected provinces (Guéra, Kanem, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mayo-Kebbi Ouest, Mayo-Kebbi Est, the city of N'Djamena, Mandelia, Lougoun-Gana, and N'Djamena-Farah). In the provinces of Mayo-Kebbi-Ouest and Moyen-Chari, the curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. In N’Djamena and the other aforementioned provinces, curfew hours are from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

COVID-19 update. As of 5 November, 1,529 cases and 99 deaths have been reported across 17 provinces. Over the past few weeks, there has been a flare-up of the pandemic in certain localities of the country, particularly in the South, where humanitarian community staff have also been affected. The Government continues to invite the population in Chad, particularly the youth, to respect preventive measures in order to reduce the risk of contamination. On 4 November, as part of its activities against the spread of COVID-19, the Association for the Defense of Consumers’ Rights (ADC) organized an awareness raising campaign at the Toukra university campus. On the same day, the Minister of National Defense, Mahamat Abba Ali Salah, made a donation of masks for the protection of pupils and students against COVID-19. The donation is particularly noteworthy since school environments are usually frequented by a significant number of young people who, due to their proximity to each other, are more exposed to COVID-19.

GOVERNANCE

28 resolutions adopted during the second inclusive national forum: The second inclusive national forum began on 29 October and ended on 1 November. The forum, summoned by the Government to assess the implementation of the new Constitution, provided an opportunity to take stock of the reforms initiated in 2018 during the first forum. Questions such as peace consolidation, national unity, youth, women and children, education, institutional reforms, and justice, among others, were addressed during the discussions.

After the debate, 28 resolutions were adopted, the most notable of which include the establishment of the vice-presidency, the reduction of the age of presidential candidacy from 45 to 40, the creation of the senate, the abolition of the confessional oath, etc. More than 600 people took part in this forum. Participants included political parties, citizen and human rights associations, representatives of major national institutions, members of the Government, civil and military administrators. The event was boycotted by part of the opposition and civil society.

POPULATION MOVEMENTS

Lac province

Number of population displacements on the rise. Since the beginning of 2020, the Lac province has been the target of repeated attacks and incursions by armed groups, which have caused significant internal and crossborder population displacements. Round 13 of the IOM-led Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has revealed that the number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in the Lac increased by 13 per cent as compared to round 12: the total number of IDPs in the Lac province is 336,124, which represents approximately half of the entire Lac population. The results take into account data collected between 11 September and 5 October 2020 in 218 displacement locations. The increase can be explained by the worsening of the security conditions (particularly in the sub-prefectures of Kaiga-Kindjiria, Kangalam and Liwa), which led many individuals to flee their homes preventively or following armed attacks. The latest population movement was recorded on 2 November, when 187 households (616 individuals) preventively fled the village of Ngorea (sub-prefecture of Kangalam) for the site of Bibi Barrage, located in the same sub-prefecture. In addition to population displacements caused by the worsening security situation, 1 per cent of the identified IDPs (4,419 individuals) were displaced by floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Lac province.

HEALTH SITUATION

Chikungunya update

The chikungunya epidemic is in sharp decline with a daily average of 10 cases in Abéché, five cases in Biltine and zero cases in other districts. From 14 August to 1 November, 38,280 cases were recorded with one death.

Four provinces have been affected: Ouaddaï, Wadi Fira, Sila and Guéra, all located in the Center-East of the country. The majority of affected people are female (54%), and people whose age group is 15 years and over (59%).

FLOODS

N’Djaména

Dyke gives way, flooding several neighborhoods in the capital: Some districts of the 9th arrondissement (Dingangali, Gardolé, and Hadjaraï) have been affected by the flooding of the lower basin of the Chari River, after the dyke supporting the Chari river gave way in two places, causing water to flow into the neighborhoods. Following the incident, on 30 October, an inter-agency assessment mission comprising Government representatives (SPONGAH, Ministry of Health) and humanitarian organizations (OCHA, IOM, WFP, UNICEF, UNHCR, and the national NGO Effective Solutions) has visited the flooded areas to assess the situation and determine the extent of the humanitarian response required. A census of the affected people is still ongoing. The mission concluded that the most immediate needs are in food (households having lost their stocks); essential household items (blankets, mats, mosquito nets, etc.) to protect victims from the cold and mosquitoes; shelter: discussions are ongoing to develop the old 2012 site in Toukra to accommodate the new victims due to lack of space at the Tradex site, recently built to accommodate the flood-affected people in N’Djaména. A Government-led first response has been initiated and the most vulnerable households have received food kits, tarpaulins and mats. Interventions are also being carried out to strengthen the dyke in order to prevent additional flooding.