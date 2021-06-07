Chad: Quick Alerts - 4 June 2021

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

First COVID-19 vaccine doses received: On 2 June, Chad received 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as a donation from China. The Minister of Public Health and National solidarity, Dr Abdoulaye Sabour Fadoul, the Chinese Ambassador to Chad, Li Jinjing, and WHO representative, Dr Jean Bosco Ndihokubwayo, were present for the reception of the doses at N’Djamena airport. The Chinese ambassador reiterated his belief that vaccines should be a “global public good”; China has already exported vaccines in 43 countries. The Minister stated that the vaccination campaign will start on 4 June, in priority for health personnel and people aged 65 and above. As of 1 June, 4,934 cases and 173 deaths have been reported in 19 provinces. (WHO situation reports, press)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Ouaddaï

Suspension of humanitarian activities in refugee camp: On 27 May, the Chadian National Host Commission of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR) addressed a note to the local authorities, UNHCR and OCHA to inform them of the suspension of humanitarian activities in the Kouchaguine-Moura camp “until further notice”. The camp is located 40kms from Abeche and hosts some 8,500 Sudanese refugees. The day before the note was addressed, on 26 May, refugees from the camp vandalized a WFP warehouse because they were unsatisfied about the quantity of rations they were receiving. They took all the food and products from the warehouse. The CNARR decided to shut down humanitarian activities in the camp while they try to recover the stolen products. OCHA and UNHCR are closely monitoring the situation. (OCHA, humanitarian partners)

HRP launch

HRP 2021 requires USD 617.5 million in humanitarian aid for 4 million people: On 4 June, OCHA launched its 2021 HRP on the occasion of the first Humanitarian-Development-Peace Forum, jointly with the Response Plan for Refugees (CRRP), highlighting key programs for vulnerable people in Chad. The event in the capital N’Djamena gathered the Minister of Economy and Planification of Development, Dr Issa Doubragne, the head of office of the European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), David Kerespars, and the Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator, traveling outside Chad, was represented by UNDP representative Kamil Kamaluddeen. Numerous humanitarian and diplomatic partners, including UNHCR, UNDP and the World Bank, were also present. They presented major humanitarian and development projects in Chad -namely, DIZA and PARCA- as well as the Peace Building Fund. The HC ad interim commended the “new way of working” adopted since 2016 and its gradual implementation in Chad. In his speech, the Minister underlined the importance of donors’ support for the operationalization of the nexus. Chad faces three major humanitarian crises -food insecurity and malnutrition, health emergencies, and population displacements as a consequence of armed conflicts and natural disasters. The budget required for the 2021 HRP is a 13 percent increase compared to the 545.3 million budgeted for the HRP launched in March 2020, and a 25 percent rise in the targeted population. (OCHA)