Chad: Quick Alerts - 4 December 2020

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 1 December, there have been 1,708 reported cases and 102 deaths in 17 provinces. Between 29 November and 2 December, 26 new cases were reported in three different provinces (Logone oriental, Mandoul, MoyenChari) and in N’Djamena, all travelers or contact cases. The epidemiologic curve has been on the rise for nine consecutive weeks with a steady average of 50 cases per week. N’Djamena is still the most affected area with 968 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Moyen-Chari (204) and Mayo-Kebbi est (134) provinces. On 30 November, curfew was extended for another two weeks starting 1 December, in all previously concerned provinces and localities (Guéra, Kanem, Logone occidental, Logone oriental, Mayo-Kebbi ouest, Mayo-Kebbi est, and N’Djamena, Mandelia, Logone-Gana, N’Djamena-Farah), from 7pm until 5am for MoyenChari and Mayo-Kebbi ouest, and from 9pm until 5am for the rest. As the holiday season is approaching, the committees on social mobilization and community engagement have been reactivated in several health delegations to call for caution during festivities.

INTERCOMMUNAL CONFLICT

Mayo-Kebbi est

22 dead in latest incident in the recurrent conflict between herders and farmers: On 23 November, cattle belonging to a herder damaged a farmer’s cultivated field in the locality of Belegramme (department of Kabbia). Despite attempted mediation by the prefect, the farmers launched an attack on herders, resulting in 11 deaths on the herders’ side. Two days later, herders responded with an attack on farmers, leaving a further 11 dead. This brings the total reported by the Government to 22 dead, 34 wounded and 66 arrests from these recent clashes. Several villages were burned down. As a consequence of the deadly attacks, a curfew has been established in the department of Kabbia. President Deby strongly condemned the incidents and promised those responsible would answer for their actions. Conflict between the two groups is frequent in southern Chad, where many residents are armed. A similar incident had occurred on 11 August in the Logone Oriental province where armed herders clashed with farmers over grazing land, resulting in population movements. Deadly clashes between the two groups also occurred between 27 and 30 August in Boro, 50 km from Moundou. Disputes usually involve nomadic herders and sedentary native farmers, who accuse the former of destroying their crops by letting their animals graze over their fields.