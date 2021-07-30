Chad: Quick Alerts - 30 July 2021

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Lac province

Intercommunal clashes result in displacement of 102 individuals: On 21 July, intercommunal clashes over land property caused two deaths and five wounded and resulted in the displacement of 25 households of 102 individuals from Layrom and Tchougoudi villages (Bol sub-prefecture, Mamdi department) to the Yakoua site (same sub-prefecture). Their priority needs are NFIs, food and shelter. Currently, there is no available assistance. In June 2021, the same type of conflict in the same area had resulted in the displacement of 461 individuals. Local security sources say this is a decade-old conflict between the two communities. Protection and food security sub-clusters are conducting assessment field missions in all departments and will inform ICC Lac of their findings next week. (IOM, OCHA)

Logone oriental

NSAG attack in northern CAR results in new influx of 249 displaced to Chad: On 19 July, an attack in Bedaya, Central African Republic (CAR) by ex-Seleka elements resulted in the displacement of 51 households of 249 individuals to Bedangkoussang, Chad (southern Logone oriental province). A field mission led by the National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR) is underway to identify their priority needs. OCHA continues to monitor population movements in the South of Chad due to recurrent insecurity in CAR. (IOM)

Tandjile, Mandoul, Ennedi-ouest

Three provinces and 25,000 people affected by floods so far: As of 28 July, around 25,000 people have been affected by floods in the provinces of Tandjile (south), Mandoul (south) and Ennedi-ouest (north). Following devastating floods in Tandjile last 26 June, which resulted in five deaths, 231 wounded and the destruction of 4,413 houses, UNICEF provided NFIs and WASH assistance, the NGO MSF-Holland deployed a medical team and the French Red Cross worked with the national Red Cross to provide emergency assistance. European Union donor European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) pledged 350,000 EUR for the response to flood-affected people in Tandjile. In Wadi Doum (Ennedi-ouest), heavy rains on 7 July flooded 120 houses and destroyed 99 houses, affecting 800 people: IOM conducted a rapid assessment mission and provided food and NFIs. In Koumra (Mandoul), after heavy rains on 18 July caused one death, several wounded, and the collapse of 1,588 houses, local authorities and NGO World Vision are currently assessing the damages on site. IOM is considering deploying a rapid assessment mission, based on the alerts issued by World Vision. Weather forecasts project heavy rains for the next two weeks. This could result in floods of the Sudanese and Sudanese-Sahelian areas with overall precipitations of 700mm. OCHA continues to monitor the situation. (OCHA, humanitarian partners)