Chad: Quick Alerts - 26 November 2020

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 24 November, there have been 1,655 reported cases and 101 deaths in 17 provinces. Earlier this month, the European Union announced funding of 92 million EUR for Sahelian countries -Burkina Faso (26 million),

Mauritania (12), Niger (38) and Chad (17)- to support the fight against the pandemic, provide quality health care to the populations and reduce the social and economic impact of the crisis. The EU's global response to the coronavirus takes a ‘Team Europe' approach based on contributions from all the EU institutions, and combines resources mobilised by the Member States and financial institutions to address the humanitarian, health and other consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Team Europe's global response amounts to 36.8 billion EUR.

In this context, the EU has mobilised 449 million EUR for the five Sahel countries.

Country-wide

Measles vaccination campaign delayed: As of 21 November, there have been 8,640 reported cases and 40 deaths in 104 districts out of 126. The measles vaccination campaign, initially scheduled for December 2020, has been postponed to January and February 2021 due to delays in the preparations. The Ministry of Health and donors have invited health partners and others to provide assistance and logistical support to the measles response. Barrier and protective measures against COVID 19 will be taken during the vaccination campaigns by teams in the field (hydroalcoholic gel, protective masks, etc.).

Polio cVDPV2 vaccination campaign has resumed: An outbreak of vaccine-derived polio (cVDPV2) was recorded in October 2019. A first vaccination response was provided in Mandelia (November 2019) and Mongo (February 2020). Vaccination activities were suspended in March 2020 following the adoption of COVID-19 restrictive measures in Chad, which had an impact on the roll out of humanitarian operations across provinces. The polio cVDPV2 vaccination campaign has now resumed: the first round took place between 13 and 15 November and the second round should take place between 27 and 29 November in 91 districts deemed at risk. The response targets 3,490,212 under-five children.

POPULATION MOVEMENTS

Lac province

Fire destroys shelters and infrastructure in IDP site: On the night of 23 November, a fire occurred at the displaced site of Ngorerom in Dassoullom village. Local press is reporting more than 500 homes, 10 mills and 12 shops destroyed in the fire. Bags of corn, millet and sorghum have also been damaged, and livestock have perished. A UNHCR assessment team, after exchanging with representatives of the two communities, reported that frustrations related to assistance levels appear to have motivated this arson incident by a person suffering from a mental disorder. OCHA will be working with the protection cluster to provide support and develop strategies for appropriate and peaceful conflict resolution.