Chad: Quick Alerts - 26 March 2021

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 23 March, there have been 4,440 reported cases and 158 deaths in 18 provinces. The number of weekly new cases has gone below 100 for the first time in 14 weeks. Most new cases are contact cases and prospective travelers. (WHO situation reports)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Lac province

Some 4,400 displaced in a week due to NSAG activity: On 4 March, due to growing insecurity caused by increased attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) in the province, 3,650 people (730 households) are reported by IOM to have preemptively left the villages of Bourboura, Torbo, Tchoukoukapi and Kangalia (Ngouboua subprefecture, Kaya department) and taken refuge in the Baboul 2 site (Baga Sola sub-prefecture, Kaya department). Additionally, on 10 March, following abductions by NSAG which had taken place on 4 March in the Bol sub-prefecture, 750 people (185 households) left the villages of Ngualea, Selia, Fidia, Koukoua and Ngalerom located on the islands of Lake Chad and took refuge on the Marr site located on the mainland (same sub-prefecture). The displaced are in urgent need of food, shelter and NFIs. (IOM)

Armed attack on IDP site impacting humanitarian response: On 23 March, local authorities including the Governor of the Lac province and the Prefect of the Kaya department visited the displacement site of Fourkoulom which had been under attack the night before. According to the Governor, the attack had been conducted by bandits who had targeted a site where electoral preparations were underway, including a site belonging to the presidential political party Mouvement pour le Salut (MPS). A child-friendly space regularly used by 150 to 200 children every week and run by an international NGO was burnt down. Security and defense forces have been deployed to the area between Fourkoulom and Ngouboua to restore security; regular patrols are currently being conducted along the Baga Sola-Fourkoulom-Ngouboua axis day and night.

The Fourkoulom site hosts 51,000 displaced persons who would be severely impacted by the suspension of activities and access to basic services. The priority remains ensuring the humanitarian response and fixing operations on the site, and humanitarian partners are advocating for this with local authorities. Initial reports have been received, but are yet to be confirmed, of another armed attack in Kousserie Tchoukoutalia on the night of 23 March, close to Fourkoulom, resulting in two military dead.

Humanitarian activities subsequently resumed on the site on 25 March, after consultations with local authorities. The fixing operation is proposed to take place on 30 March, to be followed by a registration process on 31 March and 1 April. On 2 April, regularizations and litigious cases will be handled. Humanitarian partners are currently working on gathering the necessary resources for this operation. At the same time, analysis of evolving risks for humanitarian operations is on-going. (OCHA, local authorities, UNDSS)

Logone oriental

Heavy rains lead to human casualties and severe material damage: On 21 March, heavy rains and strong wind were observed in at least four villages in the vicinity of Goré: Peleuh 1, 2 and 3 located near the Doholo refugee camp and another village – Bebanassa - located on the Doba axis. Local sources report one death and several wounded, including women and infants. In terms of material damage, over 100 houses have been destroyed in the Yambodo sub-prefecture. A rapid evaluation mission is taking place on 25 March with partners from the Chadian Red Cross, food security sub-cluster and OCHA to assess the situation in the affected villages. (OCHA, local sources)

Ennedi-ouest

Returnees from Libya without quarantine assistance since December: Between 2 and 16 March, in three separate organized movements, 185 people -177 Chadians and 8 Nigerians- including 13 women and 2 minors arrived in Ounianga-Kebir after returning from Libya. The IOM-led project providing humanitarian assistance to returning individuals in a vulnerable condition in the locality -specifically during their quarantine period- came to an end in December 2020. Local authorities state they require assistance to ensure continuity of quarantine measures, but funds are lacking. Since mid-April 2020, 1,293 people have returned from Libya to OuniangaKebir, arriving in Chad in a state of great vulnerability. They are in urgent need of food, water and NFIs. Repeated approaches have been made to donors locally on this, without success. (IOM)