Chad: Quick Alerts - 26 February 2021

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update As of 23 February, there have been 3,882 reported cases and 136 deaths in 17 provinces. Between 18 and 23 February, 186 new cases were reported in seven different provinces and in the capital N’Djamena. Of particular concern is the Logone Oriental province, where 43 cases were recorded in one day alone, on 20 February.

Overall, the past two weeks have seen a slow increase in weekly new cases: respectively 156 and 204 new cases per week. (WHO situation reports)

FUNDING

Ouaddaï EU allocates 160.000 EUR for Sudanese refugees: Since 15 January 2021, intercommunal violence led to the displacement of thousands of Sudanese people fleeing into Chad in a state of grave distress. On 24 February, the European Union (EU), through its European civil protection and humanitarian aid operations service (ECHO), allocated 160.000 EUR (105 million XAF) in humanitarian aid to Sudanese refugees who fled to Chad following intercommunal clashes. This humanitarian assistance targets more than 800 households (4.000 people) in the Assoungha and Ouara departments (Ouaddaï province). This funding will allow the Chadian Red Cross to address the most pressing needs of these refugees for at least four months: shelter, health services, non-food items and water. Washable facemasks will also be distributed to fight against the propagation of COVID-19. It is expected that the number of new refugees might increase in the coming weeks. (ECHO)