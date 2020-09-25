Chad: Quick Alerts - 25 September 2020

HEALTH SITUATION

Tibesti and Borkou

State authorities confirm outbreak of leishmaniasis in northern parts of Chad: Following the reports of goldminers being affected by an unidentified disease, a delegation from the Ministry of Public Health carried out an assessment in the affected areas to shed some light on the new health condition. The mission concluded to the presence of visceral leishmaniasis in northern goldmine fields of Chad, bordering Libya. The Borkou health delegation has so far recorded 16 deaths, 11 recovered patients and three patients currently under treatment at the Faya hospital. The Tibesti health delegation recorded six cases including four recoveries and two deaths (data to be verified). According to previous alerts in the press, the disease could have been going around for more than a year. (OCHA)

Chikungunya update

As of 19 September, there have been 27,165 reported cases of chikungunya, and one death. Three districts are affected in three different provinces: Abeche (Ouaddaï), Biltine (Wadi Fira), Abdi (Sila). The majority of patients involve people aged 15 and older. More than three quarters of patients develop high fevers, headache, and joint pain; and a third of these patients develop skin rashes. Local authorities continue awareness-raising campaigns and disinfestation activities to help prevent the spread of the disease. (WHO situational report)

COVID-19 update

As of 23 September, there have been 1,171 reported cases and 82 deaths in 17 provinces. In light of the rapid increase in cases over the past few weeks, the Director general of the National Gendarmerie, General Djontan Marcel Hoïnati, who is also coordinator of the defense and security sub-committee to fight against COVID-19, held a press conference on 19 September. On this occasion, he noted with regret that many citizens violate preventive measures -resulting in new contaminations- and called on the population to respect the measures taken by the authorities to curb the spread of the pandemic.

In response to a spike in cases there, this week, the governor of the Logone oriental province announced the closure of mosques for an initial period of two weeks, starting 21 September, every day except on Fridays. There will be a 50,000 to 100,000 XAF fine (88 to 177 USD) for those who refuse to comply. The Governor also warned that bars, markets and movie theaters will see their doors closed if they don’t comply with barrier measures. The Logone oriental province is the fourth most affected province with 36 cases, after N’Djamena (843), MayoKebbi est (93) and Logone occidental (51). (WHO situational reports)

SECURITY

Lac province

Intensification of attacks by non-state armed groups. Incursions and attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) continue to ravage the Lac province. These attacks are directed against both civilians and the Chadian Defense and Security Forces (FDS). On 15 September, a motorized pirogue returning from the weekly market in Guité (at the border with N’Djamena) and going to Kinanssaroum in the Lac, was attacked by a NSAG. The pirogue was carrying more than 30 people. Some of them have reportedly been killed and others injured. The women and children on board were kidnapped by the NSAG. The FDS are in pursuit of the attackers. In the meantime several bodies have been recovered from the waters. On 16 September, the presence of 40 elements belonging to a NSAG was reported in the Department of Fouli. According to security sources, their goal was to destabilize public places (mosques, markets and others) by the use of improvised explosive devices. On 17 September, elements of the FDS on patrol aboard speedboats near the insular area of Kagalam were ambushed by NSAG elements. The death toll is not yet known, however the number of casualties is thought to be quite high. Compared to recent weeks, last week saw an increase in security incidents in light of the growing presence of NSAG elements in the Lac province. The situation could deteriorate further over the next few weeks, leading to more attacks against vulnerable populations and FDS, due to the poor state of the roads and the increase in water levels, both of which hinder the FDS operations.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Floods update

An estimated 274,816 people are flood-affected in the country: In N’djamena, 5,812 households have been affected by recent floods. As of 23 September, humanitarian partners have provided initial support in food and NFIs for 2,273 households in four different neighborhoods. Three sites have been identified for relocation and one of them -Tradex- is currently being developed. The site will initially comprise 100 shelters donated by the Chadian Government and tarpaulin from UNICEF. Discussions are ongoing for the expansion of the site to host up to 400 shelters. The site will receive as many as possible of 535 families currently located in the Walia High School, with is overcrowded and has extremely poor sanitation. The Government hopes to start their relocation this weekend.

In the eastern and central provinces of Batha, Salamat, Sila, Ouaddaï, Ennedi-ouest and Wadi Fira, more than 16,000 households have been affected by floods. Having received only a limited WASH response from UNICEF, populations are in urgent need of food, WASH, NFIs and livelihoods. In the southern provinces of Mayo-Kebbi est, Mandoul and Tandjile, more than 17,000 households have been affected in terms of shelter and livelihoods but no response has been possible so far due to lack of resources and access challenges. In the Lac province, close to 7,000 households have been affected by floods and are currently displaced in sites. Several humanitarian partners have responded in WASH (ACF, HCR), food (WFP), NFIs and shelter (Concern Worldwide, UNICEF, UNFPA, Oxfam) but the needs are far greater than the resources available. Overall across the country, and based on both Government statistics and evaluation data, some 46,000 households (274,816 people) have been affected as of 18 September. Humanitarian partners continue to engage with the Government within its Crisis Committee, to monitor the evolving situation and track the response provided.