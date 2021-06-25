Chad: Quick Alerts - 25 June 2021

Health SITUATION

COVID-19 update

First Pfizer vaccine doses received: On 23 June, Chad received 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 through the COVAX mechanism, put in place to support participating countries, regardless of income levels, to have equal access to vaccines as they are available. These new supplies add up to the 200,000 Sinopharm doses received as a donation from China on 2 June. Upon reception of the Pfizer vaccine, the Chadian Health Minister stated that “vaccination is open to all”. As of 11 June, 6,578 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As of 20 June, 4,946 cases and 174 deaths have been reported in 19 provinces. The spread of the pandemic has been steadily decreasing: in the past four weeks, less than 10 weekly new cases have been reported.

(WHO situation reports, press)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Batha province

Insecurity in Niger causes an influx of 3,563 returnees in six months: Since January 2021 and as of 16 June, 3,563 returnees from the Diffa region in Niger have arrived in Boulouwa (Batha province in Chad) in several waves. Humanitarian partners have monitored these population movements since January 2021 following an attack by non-state armed groups in Toumour (Niger) in December 2020. The returnees originally come from this locality which they left in the 1980s due to a drought during the lean season ; they had settled in Niger since then. Now in Boulouwa, the returnees live in precarious shelters built with the help of host communities at the Dazanwat site. WFP and UNICEF have provided assistance in food and NFIs but their priority needs in shelter, water and latrines have not been covered. According to an assessment mission conducted by OCHA during 15 - 18 June, important challenges remain for the effective integration of the returnees: lack of basic social services, limited food supplies, and difficulty in leading agricultural activities around the site.

(OCHA, IOM)