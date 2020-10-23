Chad: Quick Alerts - 23 October 2020

COVID-19

Extension of health state of emergency. On 16 October, the National Assembly deliberated and adopted a resolution to extend the health state of emergency from 17 October 2020 to 10 March 2021 in an effort to better prevent the spread of COVID-19. This extension has been deemed necessary in light of the recent flare-ups of the disease in the Moyen-Chari and Mayo Kebbi-Ouest provinces. The adoption of the new resolution allows the government to continue pursuing the restrictive measures already in place. The Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity, Dr Abdoulaye Saber Fadoul, took the opportunity to invite the entire Chadian population to respect the barrier measures; he stressed that in order to fight this disease, the population must become aware of and observe the measures adopted by the government. In the past week, a number of new cases have been confirmed, including within the UN and NGO community, with a cluster of transmissions initially in Maro, and then Goré, in the south. The emergence of these cases, the majority of which are asymptomatic and revealed through contact tracing and testing, has underlined the importance for all to remain extremely vigilant and active in efforts to combat the spread of the epidemic and to reinforce preventative measures.

HEA study reveals impact of COVID-19 on Chadian household economics. The results of the most recent Household Economy Analysis (HEA) study on the impacts of COVID-19 in Chad - carried out between May-July 2020 - have revealed that the pandemic has brought about an increase in the number of the population in need by 160 per cent and an increase in food needs by 155 per cent. The number of the total population facing a livelihoods protection and survival deficit has gone up from 1,122,268 to 3,015,759 people. The study covered 73 per cent of the national population (12,037,706 people analyzed). The analysis also showed that COVID-19 has had an impact on the total yearly income in the different livelihood zones. For example, the yearly income changes due to COVID-19 in the agro-pastoral zone reduced from, approximately, 940,000 to 700, 000 XAF; in the agricultural zone from 1,250,000 to 1,050,000 XAF; and in the pastoral zone from 600,000 to 400,000 XAF. HEA is a livelihoods-based framework for analyzing the way people obtain access to the things they need to survive and prosper. It consists of a baseline profile of household economics, complemented by Outcome Analyses that measure the impacts of different shocks on those household economics. The impacts are measured in relation to how households can acquire the food and cash they need to meet a Survival Deficit or Livelihoods Protection threshold. The analysis is valid through the end of the 2020 consumption year which is generally October 2020, with some variation based on livelihood practices and weather patterns.

Extension and revision of curfew hours in various provinces. In the light of a new spike in COVID-19 cases and as a measure to contain this, on 20 October, the curfew established in various provinces of Chad as part of the fight against COVID-19 was extended by two weeks and the applicable hours revised. The provinces of Guéra, Kanem, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mayo-Kebbi Ouest, Mayo-Kebbi Est, the city of N'Djamena, Mandelia, Logone-Gana and from N'Djamena-Farah to Guitté are affected by this decision. Curfew hours have been revised as follows: Mayo-Kebbi-Ouest and Moyen Chari provinces: from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am; N’Djamena and the other aforementioned localities: from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

COVID-19 update: As of 21 October, 1,410 cases and 96 deaths have been reported across 17 provinces. Over the past few weeks, there has been a flare-up of the pandemic in certain localities of the country, particularly in the South. Of the six cases reported on 21 October, four were in the southern province of Moyen-Chari, one in Mandoul, and one in N’Djaména. In light of the increase in cases over the past few weeks, the Director general of the National Gendarmerie, General Djontan Marcel Hoïnati, who is also coordinator of the defense and security sub-committee to fight against COVID-19, held a press conference on 20 October. On this occasion, he called on the population to respect the measures adopted by the authorities to curb the spread of the pandemic, such as: bans on large gatherings, including at weddings and funerals; compulsory wearing of a mask; mandatory hand washing; respect for social distancing; compliance with the curfew; scrupulous compliance with the terms of decree No. 048/MIT/DGTS/2020 of 15 September 2020, laying down the conditions for the operation of urban and interurban public transport activities during this period.

HEALTH SITUATION

Chikungunya update

Chikungunya epidemic continues to slow down in the East: On 21 October, 250 cases and zero deaths were recorded in the Ouaddai province, showing a decline of the epidemic since its outbreak on 14 August, the peak was reached at the end of August with 1,197 cases in one day. A total of 38,014 cases and one death have been reported. As part of the emergency response, eight vehicles have been disinfected this week, bringing to 809 the number of vehicles treated including 495 public transport buses on the Abéché-N’Djamena axis. Vector control operations are ongoing in the town of Abéché.

FLOODS

Lac province

Refugee and IDP sites damaged by rains and strong wind: A severe storm hit the Baga Sola sub-prefecture on the evening of 14 October, causing significant damage at IDP and refugee sites, including the Dar es Salam refugee camp. The CCCM/Shelter-NFI sub-cluster has undertaken various assessments at the affected sites to identify people’s priority needs and determine the extent of the assistance required. An evaluation conducted at the Dar Al Kheir IDP site, located near the Dar es Salam refugee camp, reported seven people injured and 1,368 shelters destroyed impacting 6,840 people. No assistance has yet been provided, although about 100 shelters have already been rebuilt by the affected people using materials recovered from the rubble. The CCCM/Shelter-NFI sub-cluster is reviewing detailed assessment data to develop a plan for next steps.