Chad: Quick Alerts - 23 July 2021

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Lac province

NSAG attack results in 206 IDPs in two days: Following an attack by a non-state armed group (NSAG) on 16 July on Kilikara site on the islands of Lake Chad (Kaigai-Kindjiria sub-prefecture, Fouli department), 20 households of 82 individuals left the site on 18 July and took refuge in Kaiga-Kindjiria, and an additional 30 households of 124 individuals left on 19 July for the site of Diamerom (Liwa sub-prefecture, same department). Among the displaced, the 20 households who moved on 18 July are returnees from Niger who had left the country in 2016 and the 30 households who moved on 19 July are internally displaced persons (IDPs) who had left their residence site in Adilia to take refuge in Kilikara in 2016. The priority needs of the total 50 households (206 individuals) are in shelter, food and NFIs. (IOM)

Government representatives, donors and heads of agencies get together to discuss ongoing crises and mobilize resources. Five ministers (Minister of Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation, Minister of Health and National Solidarity, Minister of Agricultural Development, Minister of Women, Family and Early Childhood Protection, and Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization) gathered with donors and heads of UN agencies, the World Bank, and NGOs on 22 July in N’Djaména to discuss three crises that have been affecting the country recently, namely: massive displacements in the South, food insecurity and malnutrition, and floods. Over the past six months, the South of the country has been marked by the arrival of 22,433 new refugees and 12,208 Chadian returnees from the Central African Republic (CAR) exacerbating the existing humanitarian needs in the region. The massive influx, combined with a shortage of humanitarian partners in the area, risks weakening the situation of former returnees and refugees and complicating the implementation of the response if additional resources are not quickly identified. The country is also impacted by a severe food insecurity, 1.7 million people will be affected during the lean season this year, if humanitarian actors do not provide adequate food assistance. To prevent the situation from deteriorating, actors operating in the field have been invited to adopt an approach that provides food assistance for the most vulnerable populations, accompanied by support for livelihoods. Following the record rainfall in 2020 (affecting 20 out of 23 provinces and 388,000 people), the Government of Chad has encouraged technical and financial partners to plan and implement protection and assistance measures at the national level in order to prevent a possible crisis caused by heavy rains generating floods. The meeting, which was attended by about 50 people in person and 20 people online, provided an opportunity for donors (which included ambassadors from France and Canada, and heads and representatives from ECHO, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, the French Development Agency, the Swiss Cooperation, the World Bank, Spain, and the Netherlands) and humanitarian partners to present ongoing and planned activities and to pledge additional support to the Chadian Government in its response to these multiple crises. In particular, the Chadian Government and the World Bank have agreed to activate the emergency contingency fund which is provided for in the PARCA project and which could finance part of the response to the current emergencies in Chad.

(OCHA, Government, donors)