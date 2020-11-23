Chad: Quick Alerts - 20 November 2020

COVID-19

COVID-19 update

As of 18 November, 1,620 cases and 101 deaths have been reported in 17 provinces. Between 15 and 18 November, 23 new cases were reported in the southern provinces of Moyen-Chari, Logone oriental, Mayo-Kebbi est and Mayo-Kebbi ouest, and in the capital N’Djamena. All new cases are contact cases or suspected cases. The pandemic has been steadily on the rise with an average 63 new cases per week over the past six weeks. On 16 November, the Government extended the curfew for another 14 days in all previously concerned provinces and localities (Guéra, Kanem, Logone occidental, Logone oriental, Mayo-Kebbi ouest, Mayo-Kebbi est, and N’Djamena, Mandelia, Logone-Gana, N’Djamena-Farah), from 7pm until 5am for Moyen-Chari and MayoKebbi ouest, and from 9pm until 5am for the rest.

POPULATION MOVEMENTS

Lac province

Disruption of food distribution to IDPs: Between July and October 2020, an estimated 24,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Daboua and Ngouboua were affected by the disruption of food distributions. WFP has announced the immediate availability of food stocks and the resumption of distribution operations. Cash distributions continued during the interruption of food distribution which helped mitigate vulnerability risk for households. As the number of IDPs in the Lac province increases, so do their humanitarian needs. Round 13 of the IOM-led Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), covering 218 displacement locations between 11 September and 5 October, revealed that the number of IDPs in the Lac increased by 13 per cent as compared to round 12 : the total number of IDPs in the Lac province is 336,124, which represents approximately half of the entire Lac population.

Ennedi-ouest

Over 1,000 deportations from Libya in the past seven months: On 14 November, 84 people, all Chadian men, including three minors and three people with a physical disability, arrived in the town of Ounianga Kebir, located near the Libyan border. Most of them reported having been imprisoned in Libya before their deportation. Upon arrival, these individuals were placed in quarantine at the IOM transit center, in accordance with measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. With 54 individuals already deported last 9 November, a total of 138 individuals are currently in quarantine in Ounianga Kebir. IOM reports 1,031 deportations - the majority from north-east Libya - since mid-April 2020. These people arrive in a state of extreme vulnerability. IOM provides them with food, water and NFIs and helps them go back to their original area after quarantine.

ACCESS

Logone oriental province

Access restrictions lifted after mediation from OCHA: After almost two weeks during which a visa was requested for mission orders from humanitarians in the Nya Pende department, the prefect has lifted the measure. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in the southern provinces, with several humanitarian staff having tested positive in early November, local authorities had decided to apply stricter movement restrictions, in addition to the curfew already in place. The prefect of the Nya Pende department had requested that a visa be issued for all movements of humanitarian vehicles from/to the department. OCHA met with local authorities, including the prefect, several times over the past few days, advocating for the lifting of this measure which hinders humanitarian access and reinforces stigma towards humanitarian workers. On 16 November, the prefect agreed to lift the visa restriction and to let humanitarian and private vehicles circulate freely if plate numbers and names of organizations are registered with security forces upon entrance in the city. The humanitarian community is rigorously applying preventive measures against COVID-19, in offices and out, and systematically testing potential contacts among the staff, in order to curb the spread of the virus.

FUNDING

Borkou, Ennedi-ouest, Tibesti

End of humanitarian funding in the North for IOM: One of the few humanitarian partners operating in the complex northern region of Chad has announced that they have no remaining humanitarian funds to cover the entire northern region (Borkou, Ennedi-ouest, Tibesti), effective today. IOM was supporting migrants deported from Libya in Ounianga-Kebir with a transit center, providing them with food, water, NFIs, and helping them go back to their areas of origin after quarantine. Due to high numbers of migrants in the last few months -1,031 since mid-April and 138 just this past week- funds have been rapidly exhausted. As a consequence, IOM is pulling out of Ouinianga-Kebir and will not be able to maintain the transit center for COVID-19 quarantine, nor provide onwards transportation and humanitarian assistance to deportees and humanitarian assistance to stranded migrants (except Third Country Nationals) and other populations in the north. Nevertheless, IOM is able to maintain some presence in the North for separately-funded stabilization programs. IOM has been advocating strongly on their resource situation but no donor has yet confirmed new funding.