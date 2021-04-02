Chad: Quick Alerts - 2 April 2021

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 31 March, there have been 4,533 reported cases and 164 deaths in 18 provinces. The number of new weekly cases has been in decline for three consecutive weeks. To this date, no vaccination program has yet been launched in Chad, however discussions are ongoing between GAVI, WHO – through the COVAX initiative – and the Ministry of Public Health.

(WHO)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Batha province

Returnees and refugees from Niger in dire need of humanitarian assistance. In recent years, Chad has hosted an increasing number of refugees and returnees, especially following major disasters and serious attacks on human life and property. The loss of livelihood has put many people at risk of insecurity, triggering further displacement. Hundreds of returnees and refugees from Niger have recently fled to the Abouhadjilidj area, in the Batha-Ouest department, after their village – Amtamour (Niger) - was attacked and burned down by non-state armed groups. The displaced include Nigeriens as well as Chadians from various provinces who had left Chad decades earlier to live in localities in Niger, near the Lac province. During a rapid assessment mission conducted between 27 February and 4 March, the Chadian and French Red Cross teams observed a disastrous living situation for the displaced population from Niger. The returnees and refugees are now camped in a locality near the village of Boulwa, about 30 km from Abouhadjilidj. The mission reported 400 displaced people, including 150 under-five children and 45 pregnant women. These people have received food aid from the population of Abouhadjilidj, but the quantities are insufficient to cover all needs. Deprived of means of livelihood, they feed on wild foods for survival and have to walk at least 500m to find untreated open well water. According to the assessment, they are in a situation of global insecurity caused by the lack of means of subsistence, particularly water, hygiene, protection, shelter, food, healthcare, etc. In order to address this situation, an assistance program has been deemed necessary, namely in terms of cash or in-kind assistance, repair or replacement of damaged assets, contributions to families, relief and recovery programs to protect livelihoods and prevent further loss. UNICEF is organizing an urgent distribution of non-food items and the construction of a borehole at the site. The emergency will be brought to the attention of the ICC to seek the engagement of humanitarian partners and explore further response opportunities.

(French Red Cross)

FUNDING

French Embassy grants funding to the French Red Cross and the NGO Echo Medical for the fight against malnutrition. The project of the French Red Cross in Chad entitled "Strengthening the resilience of communities in the prevention and management of acute malnutrition in the health district of Bokoro" will receive a funding of 500,000 EUR (about 328 million CFA francs). The French Red Cross will implement its project for 12 months in the health district of Bokoro, in the province of Hadjer-Lamis, which is one of 13 provinces out of 23 in Chad with a prevalence of severe acute malnutrition above the 2 per cent emergency threshold set by WHO. The project activities will revolve around three axes: community mobilization in favor of essential family practices; access to quality health care services; and strengthening the health system to respond to health emergencies. The second grant, in the amount of 510,000 euros (about 334 million CFA francs) will be disbursed to the Echo Medical project called SANEF (Sécurité Alimentaire, Nutrition et Epanouissement de la Femme) which aims to improve the resilience of vulnerable populations in terms of food security, nutrition and women's development. Echo Medical will carry out the project for 11 months in the provinces of Wadi Fira, Ouaddaï and Sila. (press)