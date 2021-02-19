Chad: Quick Alerts - 19 February 2021

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 17 February, there have been 3,751 reported cases and 132 deaths in 17 provinces. Between 14 and 17 February, 106 new cases have been reported in seven different provinces and in the capital N’Djamena. In the provinces, most cases are contact cases whereas in N’Djamena they are travelers. The most affected province - besides the capital N’Djamena - is now Moyen-Chari with 226 reported cases as of 17 February. After five weeks of decline in the number of weekly cases, last week saw a small surge with 137 new reported cases compared to 123 the week prior.

(WHO situation reports)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Salamat

After weeks of respite deadly intercommunal clashes resume in the South-East: The press accounts for more than 40 people killed during intercommunal clashes on 15 February in the village of El-Kouk and several others surrounding it, about 20 kms from Mouraye, capital of the sub-prefecture. Clashes were triggered by the killing of two youths earlier that day. According to military sources, a soldier was killed during the clashes, dying of his wounds while being evacuated. Mouraye had already been the scene of intercommunal clashes between herders and farmers at the beginning of the year, as it seems to be again the case this week. This most recent incident coincides with the Governor’s tour in the province, Mouraye was the last sub-prefecture scheduled to be visited among the nine sub-prefectures in the Salamat. While the situation is now calm, tensions remain high because military weapons have reportedly been used. No movement of populations has been reported. OCHA continues to monitor the situation with local authorities. (OCHA, press)