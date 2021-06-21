Chad: Quick Alerts - 18 June 2021

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

Start of COVID-19 vaccination campaign: On 4 June, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Abdoulaye Sabour Fadoul, and WHO representative, Dr Jean-Bosco Ndihokubwayo, received the first COVID-19 vaccine doses of Sinopharm at Renaissance hospital in N’Djamena. The first phase of the vaccination campaign involves health personnel, people aged 65 and above, people with comorbidities (such as diabetes, AIDS, high blood pressure).

Three areas are targeted for now: N’Djamena, Abeche (Ouaddaï) and Moundou (Logone occidental). The Sinopharm vaccine has been approved by the United Nations to be administered to UN staff: OCHA is coordinating the campaign with UNICEF and will also involve international NGOs. As of 16 June, 8,981 persons have received a dose of vaccine. (WHO situation reports, press)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Logone oriental

Close to 13,000 IDPs and refugees from CAR in need of humanitarian assistance: Following recent population displacements coming from the Central African Republic (CAR) to the Sido department, a multisectoral evaluation mission took place on 4 and 5 May, involving OCHA and regional representatives from UN agencies and NGOs to assess the population’s needs. The mission reveals the arrival in Sido of 6,560 CAR citizens and 6,457 Chadians returnees. CAR citizens are under UNHCR and Chadian Commission CNARR mandate, 3,385 of them have been relocated to transit sites in Belom and Yanroungou, the rest awaits emergency shelters for their relocation. Only those who have been relocated have received WFP food assistance for a month. Chadian returnees are under IOM mandate and wish to stay in Sido. Their relocation to the site of Amtchalabo is under discussion with local authorities. WFP plans food distribution to the returnees and the Minister of Health stocked sugar, beans and oil to be distributed to them. IOM plans on building shelters and latrines and on donating NFIs. Medecins Sans Frontieres – Holland is attending to health needs, including measles cases detected among the new arrivals. Local authorities and humanitarian partners confirm the presence of Seleka elements, obstructing the registration process of IDPs for at least three days in Sido. The general coordination meeting has resumed to facilitate information sharing among humanitarian partners. OCHA continues to closely monitor the situation. (OCHA, humanitarian partners)