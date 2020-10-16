Chad: Quick Alerts - 16 October 2020

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 14 October, there have been 1,350 reported cases and 92 deaths in 17 provinces. Between 7 and 14 October, there have been 88 new cases and three deaths in N’Djamena and in the southern provinces of Moyen-Chari, Mayo-Kebbi ouest, Logone occidental and Logone Oriental. The new cases represent contact cases and travelers (perspective and incoming). Of the 55 African Union members reporting epidemiological data on COVID-19, 14 countries, including Chad, have reported mortality rates above the global rate of 2.9 percent, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). The average mortality rate in Africa is currently around 2.4 per cent – Chad’s is 6.8 per cent - and the total number of COVID-19 cases on the African continent is around 4.1 per cent of the global total.

Ouaddaï province

Incidence of chikungunya appears to be in decline in the east. On 14 October, 114 cases (with no deaths) were recorded in the Ouaddaï province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,161 and one death since the outbreak of the epidemic on 14 August. A large-scale distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) took place over the past few weeks and officially ended on 11 October. According to the Ouaddaï health delegation, gaps still remain and more LLIN distributions are necessary to cover the rest of the population. Other sanitation activities are taking place: this week 32 vehicles have been treated with insecticide, bringing the total number of treated vehicles to 692, including 417 public transport buses on the Abéché-N’Djamena axis. Vector-control activities are continuing in Abéché.

SECURITY

Lac province

Second preventive movement by people in a week due to security threats: On 7 October, IOM reported that 32 households (144 individuals) preventively fled the village of Kaiga-Kindjiria Centre (Fouli department) for the village of Magui, located in the same sub-prefecture but further away from the border areas with Niger and Nigeria, which are the most frequent targets of armed attacks. These newly-displaced are in urgent need of food, cash and NFIs. On 1 October, IOM had already assessed the situation of 200 households (710 individuals) who had fled the neighbor department of Kaya for similar reasons. Incursions and attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) continue to ravage the Lac province, resulting in internal displacement.

Wadi Fira province

Resumption of inter- and intra-communal violence in eastern Chad. According to local sources, a dispute between two Arab ethnic groups Ouled Djounoub and Chiguerate took place on 12 October in Langar, a village located about 10 Km away from Biltine, capital of the Wadi Fira province. The clashes caused one death and a few wounded. The hostilities also spread to other villages where the two groups are present. The provincial authorities rapidly intervened to put an end to the incident and restore calm. Over the past few years, the province of Wadi Fira has experienced a spike in intercommunal violence resulting in loss of human life. Generally, the harvest period coincides with an increase in conflicts between sedentary farmers and nomadic herders in the eastern part of Chad. In this particular case, the incident has involved two groups that are both part of the Arab ethnic group, showing an increase in intra-communal disputes as well. It is important that the authorities and partners increase awareness of peaceful co-existence in order to mitigate the risks associated with inter- and intra-communal tensions.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Mayo-Kebbi est

More than 33,000 flood-affected people in Mayo-Kebbi Est: Following heavy rains and recent floods, and despite considerable logistic challenges which hampered access, an interagency assessment mission was undertaken in the southern province of Mayo-Kebbi Est between 4 and 11 October. The assessment was conducted along two different axes: Bongor-Katoa and Bongor-Gounougaya-Finga. Preliminary findings gathered by UN agencies (FAO, OCHA, OMS, PAM, UNCHR et UNICEF) and international and national NGOs (Effective Solutions, AHEAS et OXFAM) revealed that 4,488 households (26,927 people) have been affected on the Bongor-Katoa axis, and 1,050 households (6,275 people) on the Bongor-Gounougaya-Finga axis: a total of 5,538 flood-affected households (33,202 people) in the assessed areas. The previous update on floods dating back to 29 September had estimated the number of affected people at over 26,000 in southern provinces. People expressed their most urgent needs for food, NFIs (blankets, mosquito nets, kitchen utensils), WASH, shelter and protection. The majority of flood-affected villages are located along the Logone river, an area prone to flooding due to the increase of water levels over the past few years. The local population also asks for the building of sustainable dams to protect them from rising water levels and potential flooding in the future. Humanitarian partners provided mosquito nets in several villages but there are still major gaps in needs. Overall, across the country, and based on both Government statistics and those of humanitarian partners, some 64,670 households (388,000 people) have been affected by flooding – to a varying extent - as of 29 September. Humanitarian partners continue to engage with the Government through its Crisis Committee, to monitor the evolving situation and support the response provided. This region is being flagged as a priority for response given the devastation witnessed in the villages by the mission, and this region’s previous vulnerability to cholera.