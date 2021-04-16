Chad: Quick Alerts - 16 April 2021

Ouaddai province

Intercommunal conflict in West Darfur leads to massive displacements into eastern Chad. The intercommunal conflict that broke out in El-Geneina, Sudan on 3-4 April 2021, is said to have been of extreme violence due to the use of firearms by both parties. Local sources have reported significant material damage, including the looting of the Kalma IDP site in Sudan, the killing of 140 people and the wounding of more than 200. A multifunctional humanitarian team made up of the National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR), UNHCR, WFP and IRC was deployed to the Chadian-Sudanese border on 8 April for an assessment of the humanitarian situation in the area. The Chadian Red Cross and the Territorial Surveillance Brigade (BST) reported that as of 9 April, there were approximately 166 households of 1,860 individuals having crossed the Sudanese border to find refuge in Adré. However, tensions remain high and clashes are still ongoing in El-Geneina, and it is expected that the number of displaced may increase in the coming days, according to local authorities. Upon their arrival in Adré, the newly displaced were sensitized on the respect of national and international legislation on the protection of refugees, the need for their relocation to transit or quarantine centers in the city of Adré, and their subsequent relocation to refugee camps in order to better ensure their safety and protection and provide all necessary assistance. The families currently hosted on sites near the Adré border live in precarious and insecure conditions, many of them have settled with their children under trees without access to drinking water and basic services. Humanitarian needs are high in terms of water, health, food, nutrition and education. (Source: UNHCR, OCHA)

Moyen-Chari province

More than 4,000 Chadian and Central African nationals flee into Chad. On 11-12 April 2021, in light of the current security situation in the town of Kaga-Bandoro in the Central African Republic (CAR), 4,122 Chadian nationals and a significant number of Central African nationals preemptively crossed the border into Chad and fled to the town of Sido (Moyen-Chari province). Displacement movements are still ongoing. IOM will continue data collection through its DTM and a team is already following cross-border movements on site. CNARR and UNHCR started registering the newly displaced on 13 April and to date, nearly 1,200 people have been registered.

Humanitarian teams have been dispatched to the border in Sido to continue the registration operation. One of the main challenges is that the Belom camp, identified to host the newly arrived, currently only has a thousand places available. A meeting was held on 15 April in Maro between humanitarian partners and administrative and traditional authorities to explore the possibility of settling these people in host villages in line with the “outside camps” approach. Since the beginning of the year and without including the new arrivals, UNHCR and its partners have pre-registered 9,185 people from 2,731 families arriving from CAR due to the violence. Of these, 4,938 people have been relocated to the Dohollo and Gondjé camps. It is estimated that there are between 700 and 1,000 individuals still at the border (Komba, Ndouba-Soh, Yamodo) and more than 600 on the Békan axis waiting to be pre-registered and relocated. (Source: CNARR, UNHCR, IOM, OCHA)